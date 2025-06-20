The Creator Economy: An opportunity to build real, lasting connections

The creator economy is not a trend; it is a central pillar of modern marketing. For brands, it offers a powerful and scalable avenue to build real, lasting connections with diverse audiences.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Rirhandzu Shingwenyana says the creator economy is not a trend; it is a central pillar of modern marketing

The advertising, marketing, and media landscape has undergone transformative change over the past five years, driven decisively by the rapid rise of digital technologies, particularly social media. This momentum shows no signs of slowing.

Large Language Models (LLMs) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are now set to fundamentally reshape the Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that power digital and social media platforms.

Consumers now wield unprecedented power to engage directly with brands.

As their awareness of marketing mechanisms increases, brands are no longer in control of the narrative—they must adopt more strategic, transparent, and thoughtful approaches.

The era of passive media consumption is over.

Today’s consumers actively interrogate and dissect advertising messages.

They are also creators in their own right, with a deepening understanding of brand communication and digital influence.

The demand for meaningful content has overtaken traditional influence.

Platforms like TikTok have accelerated this shift by enabling users to generate and share content at scale, but this movement began earlier, with Instagram cultivating direct partnerships between influencers and brands, reshaping what brand alignment looks like.

Authenticity and effectiveness

As user-generated content continues to grow, consumers are sharply attuned to authenticity.

They are quick to reject overly commercial or insincere messaging.

Influencer marketing remains a valuable strategy, but it is no longer a one-size-fits-all solution.

Effectiveness hinges on authenticity

As a result, brands must prioritise partnerships with creators who genuinely resonate with their audiences and who cultivate trust through relatability and consistency.

Today, content creation spans an array of dynamic formats: podcasts, vlogs, YouTube videos, TikTok clips, and more.

Mobile content consumption is surging, and brands must embed their messaging in ways that feel natural—seamless integrations rather than intrusive ads.

To stay relevant, marketing strategies must evolve to foster meaningful, long-term collaborations with creators who align with brand values and audience expectations.

Cornerstone of the digital strategy landscape

Influencer marketing will remain a cornerstone of the digital strategy landscape.

According to the Competition Commission South Africa report (Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry), in South Africa, the influencer advertising market is projected to reach approximately $30.23m in 2025, with a strong annual growth rate of 10.01% anticipated through 2029, culminating in a market volume of $44.28m.

Average ad spending per internet user is expected to reach $0.59 in 2025.

This is not the future of marketing—it is the present.

Brands that fail to adapt risk becoming irrelevant in a landscape where content, authenticity, and consumer empowerment are the new currency.