Isak Andic, visionary founder of Mango, dies at 70

Isak Andic, the founder and non-executive chairman of Mango, died on Saturday in an accident while exploring caves in Barcelona. He was 70.

Isak Andic died at the age of 70.

Andic was a transformative figure in the global fashion industry, building Mango into a powerhouse of contemporary style. Known for his strategic insight and unrelenting drive, he turned a small shop in Barcelona into a global fashion empire with more than 2,200 stores in over 100 countries.

His death was confirmed by Mango’s CEO, Toni Ruiz, who described Andic as "an example for all of us," lauding his leadership and the values he instilled in the company.

"He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company. His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he always had and at all times conveyed to the entire organisation.

"His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements. It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfill, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."

Born in Istanbul in 1953, Andic moved with his family to Barcelona, where he began his career in textiles. In 1984, he launched Mango with a vision of creating accessible fashion without sacrificing quality or design. The brand quickly became synonymous with fast fashion, offering on-trend styles that resonated with a broad audience.