    #BestofBiz 2024: Retail

    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Retail site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1Small haircare business strikes deal with Checkers10 Jul 2024
    2Princess Mkabayi Mall in KZN officially opens its doors01 Nov 2024
    3Prince Buthelezi Mall set to open in April 2026 in KZN09 Dec 2024
    4End of an era for Drip Footwear: footwear retailer enters liquidation, laying off employees09 Oct 2024
    5Department of Home Affairs opens state-of-the-art branch at Cresta Shopping Centre - Pareto Limited15 Apr 2024
    6Shoprite Group awards its best suppliers of 202403 Dec 2024
    7Checkers Little Shop is back by popular demand23 Sep 2024
    8Pick n Pay rewards customers for recycling20 Mar 2024
    9Spar to open first upmarket store in second quarter - Nqobile Dludla04 Dec 2024
    10Retailers should take note of Shoprite’s knockout sales performance - Faheem Hoosen09 Apr 2024
    11Sasko halts bread production at facility following 'rat in bread' incident17 Sep 2024
    12Pick n Pay files for liquidation of franchisee’s stores29 Feb 2024
    13Shoprite introduces GetPaid, a self-service payment for small businesses03 Dec 2024
    14Woolies recalls Country Road Two-Tone Demm mugs28 May 2024
    15Tiger Brands announces new managing directors to head up business units21 Feb 2024
    16DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes collaborate with Ackermans this summer27 Sep 2024
    17Pick n Pay lightens the load for 'back to school' customers08 Jan 2024
    18Tiger Brands invests R300m in peanut butter manufacturing plant12 Apr 2024
    19Woolworths launches Denim Drop-Off programme09 Oct 2024
    20Pick n Pay appoints new head of retail, restructures exec team11 Jan 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Suraya Hamdulay
    2Andrea Ellens
    3Carla Gontier
    4Ryan Falkenberg
    5Christele Chokossa
    6Linda Saunders
    7Terena Chetty
    8Craig Schwabe
    9Peter Ludi

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Switch Energy Drink
    2Bata
    3Rand Show
    4Rosebank College
    5Heineken South Africa
    6Burger King
    7Smart Media
    8ACDOCO SA
    9Juta and Company
    10Tekkie Town
    11Rainbow Chicken
    12Restonic


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, /AgricultureAgriculture,/AutomotiveAutomotive, Construction & Engineering,/EducationEducation, Energy & Mining, /EntrepreneurshipEntrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, /FinanceFinance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, /LegalLegal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, /ManufacturingManufacturing, Marketing & Media, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel .

    Let's do Biz