Checkers Little Shop is back by popular demand

Checkers Little Shop has returned, and this time with its largest ever collection of 44 collectable miniatures to surprise and delight both young customers and adults alike.

Image supplied

The new minis are made from 100% recycled plastic, and to make playtime Xtra special, some of them also offer fun new features, including glow-in-the-dark, scratch and sniff, sparkle and much more.

The latest collection includes some of South Africa’s most loved and recognisable brands, including Sixty60, Forage & Feast, Oros, Sunlight, All Gold, Kit Kat, Vaseline, Tastic, and much more.

In line with Checkers’ commitment to environmental sustainability, the Little Shop minis are made from recycled refrigerators, washing machines, safety goggles, water bottles and bags – as well as Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-approved responsibly sourced cardboard and paper.

For easy storage and display, a locally produced and 100% recyclable Collector’s Case is also available for purchase.

And there are lots of new features to keep the kids entertained. Rubbing the Jacobs mini will give them that real coffee smell, the Tango fruit a citrus aroma, and the air fryer will display the cooking temperature.

Stickers to decorate the Scania truck and Checkers Hyper Sixty60 are included, and the minis also come with QR codes that customers can scan to shop on Sixty60 or learn more about Little Shop products.