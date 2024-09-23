Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCBizcommunity.comNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyJockey South AfricaClockworkWine & RosesLGDNA Brand ArchitectsDaily MaverickRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News Retail FMCG

    Checkers Little Shop is back by popular demand

    23 Sep 2024
    23 Sep 2024
    Checkers Little Shop has returned, and this time with its largest ever collection of 44 collectable miniatures to surprise and delight both young customers and adults alike.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new minis are made from 100% recycled plastic, and to make playtime Xtra special, some of them also offer fun new features, including glow-in-the-dark, scratch and sniff, sparkle and much more.

    The latest collection includes some of South Africa’s most loved and recognisable brands, including Sixty60, Forage & Feast, Oros, Sunlight, All Gold, Kit Kat, Vaseline, Tastic, and much more.

    In line with Checkers’ commitment to environmental sustainability, the Little Shop minis are made from recycled refrigerators, washing machines, safety goggles, water bottles and bags – as well as Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-approved responsibly sourced cardboard and paper.

    For easy storage and display, a locally produced and 100% recyclable Collector’s Case is also available for purchase.

    And there are lots of new features to keep the kids entertained. Rubbing the Jacobs mini will give them that real coffee smell, the Tango fruit a citrus aroma, and the air fryer will display the cooking temperature.

    Stickers to decorate the Scania truck and Checkers Hyper Sixty60 are included, and the minis also come with QR codes that customers can scan to shop on Sixty60 or learn more about Little Shop products.

    Read more: Oros, Checkers, Kit Kat, Tastic, Vaseline, Sunlight, All Gold, Checkers Little Shop, Sixty60
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz