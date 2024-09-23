HeyDude opens store in Menlyn Park, Pretoria

HeyDude, the lifestyle brand renowned for its unbeatable comfort and style, has now opened its latest store at Menlyn Park.

Image supplied

Mark Copson, brand manager for HeyDude SA, shared his enthusiasm about the new store.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint and bring HeyDude’s unbeatable comfort to Pretoria. Our fans have been asking for this, and we’re ready to deliver with style and a touch of fun. Our new store will offer the latest collections and a chance to experience the HeyDude magic in person. We can’t wait to see the reaction!”

Since HeyDude’s acquisition by Crocs in 2022, the brand has seen a meteoric rise in popularity. The fusion of Crocs' renowned comfort with HeyDude’s distinctive style has created a footwear revolution that appeals to those who value both fashion and ease.

The Crocs-owned footwear brand has been gaining significant traction and is now taking its global presence to the next level with Sydney Sweeney as their new "director of Dudes".

Image supplied

The two-time Emmy-nominated actress and producer is leading a campaign that celebrates comfort and self-assurance, giving us a glimpse of her authentic self and encouraging everyone to embrace their true selves with confidence.