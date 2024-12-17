Education Section
    #BestofBiz 2024: Education

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Education & Training site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2024: Education

    Most-read stories

    12025 university application dates: Everything you need to know - FundiConnect16 Apr 2024
    2Shell invites applications for its 2024 bursary programme21 Feb 2024
    3South African school calendar dates for 2025 - FundiConnect18 Jul 2024
    4Access Matric 2023 results on Matric Results Online System18 Jan 2024
    5Universities with no application fees for 2025 - FundiConnect22 Aug 2024
    6Why traditional teaching methods don't work in today's classrooms03 Sep 2024
    7South Africa to welcome new private university by 202607 Nov 2024
    8Shoprite bursary applications open for 2024 and 202507 Feb 2024
    92025 NSFAS applications now open: How to apply - FundiConnect23 Sep 2024
    10Cape Town school shortlisted for World's Best School Prize04 Jul 2024
    11How UCT Online High School's Tanya du Toit became the country's top SAICA learner - Imran Salie02 Apr 2024
    12Northlink TVET College kicks off a bumper new year for 2024 - Northlink College17 Jan 2024
    13Institutions accepting late applications for 2025 - FundiConnect29 Nov 2024
    14Minister Gwarube announces release date for 2024 Matric results02 Dec 2024
    15Higher Education Department deregisters Damelin, CityVarsity, Lyceum26 Mar 2024
    16Research, education experts find learning through play critical in early childhood development - JNPR20 Aug 2024
    17Professor Vasti Roodt is the first woman dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science at Stellenbosch University - Stellenbosch University15 Oct 2024
    18Bright future ahead for KwaZulu-Natal school25 Mar 2024
    192025 Unisa application dates: What you need to know - FundiConnect20 Jun 2024
    20Second Chance Matric Programme registration closes on Friday06 Feb 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Shaun Fuchs
    2Paul Esterhuizen
    3Mark Anderson

    Most-viewed press offices

    1AFDA
    2SACAP
    3UCT Graduate School of Business
    4Regent Business School
    5University of Pretoria
    6Adopt-a-School
    7EDGE Education
    8Optimi
    9Varsity Vibe
    10Pert Industrials
    11Stellenbosch University Language Centre
    12Omni HR Consulting


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

    Read more: best of Biz, #BestofBiz2024
