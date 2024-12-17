Entrepreneurship Section
    #BestofBiz 2024: Entrepreneurship

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Entrepreneurship site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2024: Entrepreneurship

    Most-read stories

    1Google invites Black SA founders to apply for startup funding01 Oct 2024
    2Renowned journo Shahan Ramkissoon ventures into education with new startup08 Jul 2024
    3Durban educator pioneers new school for young entrepreneurs19 Feb 2024
    4Athlone entrepreneur expands small business through CoCT initiative16 Jul 2024
    5New funding scheme launched for startups in South Africa20 May 2024
    6New FNB business workshops aim to empower SA township entrepreneurs07 Aug 2024
    7#Sona made it clear: No one is coming to save entrepreneurs - Harry Welby-Cooke12 Feb 2024
    8Seda leads the South African incubation model11 Mar 2024
    94 ways entrepreneurs can invest in themselves - Luncedo Mtwentwe13 Aug 2024
    107 ways you can help grow your side hustle for success02 May 2024
    11Government funding open for registered township spaza shops21 Nov 2024
    12Big funding boost for SME auto parts suppliers in Eastern Cape03 Jun 2024
    13Absa and the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) launch chair in entrepreneurship - Gordon Institute of Business Science20 Aug 2024
    14SA Entrepreneur of the Year Awards: Marketing masterminds make the cut21 Oct 2024
    15The most common reason for small business failure in SA09 May 2024
    16#Newsmaker: Mohammed Ebrahim's roadmap to entrepreneurship and leadership - Ntandokazi Ntozakhe25 Jul 2024
    17Entrepreneurial success: 5 lessons from the trenches - Daniel Levy02 Sep 2024
    18#YouthMonth: Kyle Percival's rise from adversity to co-owning a sportswear brand - Imran Salie28 Jun 2024
    195 big events impacting local small businesses in May03 May 2024
    20CCTC's new initiative aims to boost SMEs in the textile sector09 Oct 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Harry Welby-Cooke
    2Catherine Wijnberg
    3Daniel Levy
    4Grant Lapping
    5Samantha Coom
    6Allon Raiz
    7Dumisani Moyo

    Most-viewed press offices

    1ActionCOACH SA Business Coaching
    2Great 4 Business



    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

