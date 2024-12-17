BestofBiz 2024: Legal

Legal Section
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Legal site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1ZEP holders rights upheld by ConCourt, Motsoaledi's appeal dismissed19 Jun 2024
    2When zero-tolerance policies backfire: Dismissal for cannabis use at home ruled 'unfair' - Richard Brown07 May 2024
    3EE Amendment Act in effect from Jan 2025: What you need to know - Kerry Fredericks03 Dec 2024
    4New rule allows judges to clamp down on legal fee inflation - Kaamilah Paulse24 Apr 2024
    5PoPIA's telemarketing loophole: Can it be closed? - Jodi Poswelletski and Keitumetse Khutsoane14 Mar 2024
    6Mpumalanga High Court to open for business04 Nov 2024
    7Court finds Netcare failed to protect employee against an abusive surgeon - Tania Broughton17 Jul 2024
    8Who can legally represent taxpayers in Tax Court? - Bronwyn Dearden and Shekesh Sirkar10 Jun 2024
    9Public Procurement Bill gets National Assembly nod - Rodney Africa, Adriano Esterhuizen, Daveraj Sauls, Gift Shezi, & Mpho Moki05 Jun 2024
    10Cape Town's homeless eviction ruling: Struggle between rights and safety - Bukhobethu Matyeni10 Jul 2024
    11Cybercrimes Act: What you need to know - Zaakir Mohamed and Shuaib Vahed30 Oct 2024
    12Deeds Registries Amendment Bill signed into law05 Dec 2024
    13Cabinet approves Final White Paper On Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection18 Apr 2024
    14Traditional healers: New regulations to provide clarity - John Botha18 Jul 2024
    15#BizTrends2024: Key legislative developments and their impact on employment - Chloë Loubser15 Jan 2024
    16Visa applicants to receive outcomes of visa waiver applications digitally02 Sep 2024
    17President to puff, puff, pass Cannabis Bill into law - Ramon Pereira20 Mar 2024
    18#SAelections24: What happens next in South Africa after ANC loses majority? - Anait Miridzhanian and Joe Bavier03 Jun 2024
    19Landmark ConCourt ruling on right to fair procedure during retrenchments27 May 2024
    20Unpacking the newly gazetted Companies Amendment Acts - Madelein van der Walt, Nasrin Kharsany and Serena Kalbskopf02 Aug 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Chloë Loubser
    2Mtho Maphumulo
    3Graeme Palmer
    4Johan Botes
    5Ginen Moodley
    6Jean-Paul Rudd
    7Ricci Hackner
    8Joon Chong
    9Kylie Slambert
    10Dina Biagio
    11Tracy van der Colff
    12Virusha Subban


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

