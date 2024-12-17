BestofBiz 2024: Legal

1 ZEP holders rights upheld by ConCourt, Motsoaledi's appeal dismissed 19 Jun 2024

2 When zero-tolerance policies backfire: Dismissal for cannabis use at home ruled 'unfair' - Richard Brown 07 May 2024

3 EE Amendment Act in effect from Jan 2025: What you need to know - Kerry Fredericks 03 Dec 2024

4 New rule allows judges to clamp down on legal fee inflation - Kaamilah Paulse 24 Apr 2024

5 PoPIA's telemarketing loophole: Can it be closed? - Jodi Poswelletski and Keitumetse Khutsoane 14 Mar 2024

6 Mpumalanga High Court to open for business 04 Nov 2024

7 Court finds Netcare failed to protect employee against an abusive surgeon - Tania Broughton 17 Jul 2024

8 Who can legally represent taxpayers in Tax Court? - Bronwyn Dearden and Shekesh Sirkar 10 Jun 2024

9 Public Procurement Bill gets National Assembly nod - Rodney Africa, Adriano Esterhuizen, Daveraj Sauls, Gift Shezi, & Mpho Moki 05 Jun 2024

10 Cape Town's homeless eviction ruling: Struggle between rights and safety - Bukhobethu Matyeni 10 Jul 2024

11 Cybercrimes Act: What you need to know - Zaakir Mohamed and Shuaib Vahed 30 Oct 2024

12 Deeds Registries Amendment Bill signed into law 05 Dec 2024

13 Cabinet approves Final White Paper On Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection 18 Apr 2024

14 Traditional healers: New regulations to provide clarity - John Botha 18 Jul 2024

15 #BizTrends2024: Key legislative developments and their impact on employment - Chloë Loubser 15 Jan 2024

16 Visa applicants to receive outcomes of visa waiver applications digitally 02 Sep 2024

17 President to puff, puff, pass Cannabis Bill into law - Ramon Pereira 20 Mar 2024

18 #SAelections24: What happens next in South Africa after ANC loses majority? - Anait Miridzhanian and Joe Bavier 03 Jun 2024

19 Landmark ConCourt ruling on right to fair procedure during retrenchments 27 May 2024