#BestofBiz 2024: ICT

17 Dec 2024
17 Dec 2024
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's IT & Telecommunications site over the past year below.
Most-read stories

1Mzansi in the dark: Microsoft acknowledges EMEA outage, but reports suggest wider issues [updated] - Lindsey Schutters14 Mar 2024
2East Africa internet disrupted by another major undersea cable cut - Lindsey Schutters12 May 2024
3Why good data governance is vital for AI adoption - Ignition Group27 May 2024
4Putting the Multichoice decline in context - Lindsey Schutters14 Nov 2024
5Vodacom launches R250 cloud-based phone, but no WhatsApp - Lindsey Schutters18 Sep 2024
6Samsung goes back to competitive roots with A-series - Lindsey Schutters08 May 2024
7Seacom and Liquid maintain service during cable outages, highlight need for ISP redundancy - Lindsey Schutters15 Mar 2024
8Google Cloud appoints Noor Al-Sulaiti for security and government leadership04 Apr 2024
9Apple’s decision to bring RCS to the iPhone is big boost to business revenue - Lindsey Schutters08 Jan 2024
10Consumers must beware of Tap and Go fraud06 May 2024
11MTN brings 5G to the people with R2,500 ZTE device [updated] - Lindsey Schutters28 Nov 2024
125 week restoration for damaged subsea cables - Maxwell Akalaare Adombila18 Mar 2024
13South Africa takes lead in crypto regulation, approving 59 licenses - Lindsey Schutters14 Mar 2024
14Major fashion e-tailer abandons local content with restructuring rumours - Lindsey Schutters07 Oct 2024
15Ellies ends journey from pioneering electronics giant to business failure - Lindsey Schutters19 Jul 2024
16Review: Samsung Galaxy A55 is another lost ship in the Android sea - Lindsey Schutters08 Jul 2024
17Seacom subsea cable outage disrupts service in east and southern Africa26 Feb 2024
18Temu app considered malicious malware in new US lawsuit [Updated] - Lindsey Schutters27 Jun 2024
19EXCLUSIVE: Making real change to the e-waste challenge - Ashley du Plooy10 Jul 2024
20South African business database hack raises alert for millions of companies12 Mar 2024

Most-read contributors

1Kalane Rampai
2Henda Scott
3Lebo Madiba
4Anna Collard
5Ryan Falkenberg

Most-viewed press offices

1Rocketseed
2ASUS
3DUO Marketing + Communications
4Bidvest Mobility
5Omnisient
6Realm Digital
7Cybereason
8Praesignis


View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

