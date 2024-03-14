Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OppoIrvine PartnersPert IndustrialsOctotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

4th Industrial Revolution News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    South Africa takes lead in crypto regulation, approving 59 licenses

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    14 Mar 2024
    14 Mar 2024
    South Africa's financial watchdog, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), has emerged as a leader in African crypto regulation by granting licenses to 59 cryptocurrency businesses. This move comes as Africa continues to experience the highest global crypto adoption rate.
    Crypto takes one step closer to regulation in South Africa. Source: Coinahko/Unsplash
    Crypto takes one step closer to regulation in South Africa. Source: Coinahko/Unsplash

    The decision follows the FSCA's classification of crypto assets as financial products in 2022, requiring regulatory oversight. This aims to protect consumers from the inherent risks associated with the crypto market, such as fraud and money laundering.

    "The licensing process was stringent," clarified an FSCA representative. "Only businesses demonstrating adherence to rigorous compliance standards received approval."

    Wiehann Olivier is partner, fintech and digital asset lead at Mazars in South Africa
    A South African perspective on Bitcoin ETFs

      20 Feb 2024

    While the specific names of the approved businesses remain undisclosed, the FSCA anticipates the list to encompass a diverse range of crypto-related activities, including:

    • Cryptocurrency exchanges
    • Custody services for crypto assets
    • Payment processors facilitating crypto transactions
    • Brokerage firms dealing in crypto assets

    High volume of applications

    The licensing process commenced in June 2023 with an initial deadline of November 30th. The high volume of applications, exceeding 300 according to reports, reflects the significant interest in the South African crypto market.

    This regulatory step is expected to usher in an era of greater transparency and security within the South African crypto landscape. It also paves the way for further innovation and growth within the industry.

    However, some industry experts emphasise the need for clearer details regarding specific regulations and ongoing compliance requirements for a comprehensive understanding of the new landscape.

    Read more: regulation, exchange, Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Luno, Binance, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    A tough day at the office for internet users in South Africa
    Mzansi in the dark: Microsoft acknowledges EMEA outage, but reports suggest wider issues [updated]
     7 hours
    Mauro DelleMonache, CEO of Geovia
    Q&A: How Geovia is reimagining mining efficiency with digital twins
     2 days
    Source:
    ARB celebrates 5 years of successful operation and growth
     3 days
    &quot;Building F1,&quot; towering above Huawei HQ in Bantian, Shenzhen, China.
    Huawei signs patent deals with Vivo and Amazon
     3 days
    The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity briefed the media on the Energy Action Plan
    Electricity Minister: ‘South Africa is making strides in addressing energy crisis’
     3 days
    Yande Nomvete, operations manager for Africa at Binance
    Yande Nomvete is championing financial inclusion in Africa through crypto
    8 Mar 2024
    The Cellusys team: (from left) Dan Fletcher, Scott Fairnington, Chris Daly, Iyad Al-Shihabi, Rebecca Parkin, Luanna Sena and Nick Redmayne
    Cellusys African odyssey uncovers Spotify data fraud along the way
     7 Mar 2024
    Source:
    #MWC24: All the trends that mattered in Barcelona
     5 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz