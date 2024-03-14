Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MegaVision MediaBrandMappDaily MaverickPointVERVEKagiso Media RadioHoward AudioBusiness and Arts South AfricaRed & YellowRand ShowThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBluegrass DigitalRogerwilcoeMediaEverlyticEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    We don’t rake in profits off news, Google tells Competition Commission

    By Georgina Crouth
    14 Mar 2024
    14 Mar 2024
    The Competition Commission has welcomed Google Search’s participation in its media inquiry — represented by an all-women team — saying its presence shows that the corporation respects the commission’s jurisdiction and the importance of issues around the media in South Africa.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    However, during the discussions, commission chairperson James Hodge accused the search engine’s representatives of being overly defensive and evasive in their responses to questions around privacy concerns, its tech, how much information it stored on users and the profits it gleaned off the media.

    The commission’s media and digital platforms market inquiry kicked off on Monday 4 March 2024. It continues this week in Pretoria.

    Read the full article by Georgina Crouth at Daily Maverick.

    Read more: Google, Daily Maverick, James Hodge, Georgina Crouth
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

    About Georgina Crouth

    Georgina Crouth is an associate editor for Business Maverick, covering retail, food, alcohol, travel, motoring, education and tech. She has 20 years of experience, having also worked for eNCA/e.tv, Independent Media and Caxton. A past member of the Western Cape Rental Housing Tribunal, she has also worked as a consumer journalist since 2015.

    Related

    Source:
    Google moves against notorious spam news website
     1 hour
    Daily Maverick&#x2019;s The Gathering: 2024 tickets sold out, catch the live stream free!
    Daily MaverickDaily Maverick’s The Gathering: 2024 tickets sold out, catch the live stream free!
    Oppo launches Oppo Watch X in South Africa
    OppoOppo launches Oppo Watch X in South Africa
    The Limpopo Mirror is published in Louis Trichardt, a town in the north of South Africa’s Limpopo province. Photo: Anton van Zyl
    Google and Facebook are killing local news
     8 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Global news leaders sign open letter in support of journalists in Gaza
    6 Mar 2024
    Inquiry chair James Hodge is leading the public hearings. Source: YouTube.
    Elon Musk's X Corp faces backlash for refusing to participate in Competition Commission inquiry
     5 Mar 2024
    Oppo unveils a series of AI innovations at MWC24
    OppoOppo unveils a series of AI innovations at MWC24
    Source:
    How audience data is shaping Canadian journalism
     29 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz