Unlocking the golden quarter: How brands can win big with strategic digital marketing

As the golden quarter unfolds, brands face one of the most lucrative opportunities of the year. This period, characterised by high-profile shopping events, represents a goldmine for consumer engagement and revenue generation. But in a crowded marketplace, the challenge lies in standing out and converting attention into action.

Carl Jordan

The shift to digital: South Africa's changing media landscape

South Africa’s media consumption habits are rapidly evolving. Traditional channels like television are giving way to digital platforms, with mobile-first apps like TikTok leading the charge. Accessibility, engagement, and ease of use have made TikTok a go-to platform for South African audiences seeking entertainment - and for brands aiming to capture consumer interest.

The rise of “shoppertainment” - the fusion of shopping and entertainment—redefines how brands connect with audiences. TikTok, in particular, is uniquely positioned to marry commerce with authentic, culturally relevant storytelling, making it a must-have platform for Golden Quarter campaigns.

Consistency is key: Long-term digital strategies

Brands that adopt a sustained approach to digital marketing on platforms like TikTok during the Golden Quarter reap tangible rewards. Research shows that campaigns running throughout the quarter achieve:

A 3.1x increase in conversion rates



increase in conversion rates A 79% reduction in cost per acquisition (CPA)

Such results highlight the importance of strategic consistency. Instead of focusing solely on short-lived promotions, brands that build meaningful, long-term campaigns foster deeper consumer relationships that endure well beyond the festive season.

TikTok: The home of attention and authenticity

TikTok continues to outperform other platforms in capturing consumer attention. Unlike other media, where multitasking is common, TikTok commands a level of focus that’s unparalleled. A study by Toluna found that TikTok users are less likely to engage in “second-screen” behaviour, creating a captive audience for brands.

Key findings include:

71% of TikTok users discover products on the platform.



of TikTok users discover products on the platform. 62% of shoppers make immediate purchases after exposure to TikTok ads.



of shoppers make immediate purchases after exposure to TikTok ads. 66% influence friends and family to buy the products they’ve seen.

Moreover, TikTok users in South Africa demonstrate significant purchasing power. Research shows that they:

Spend 1.3x more than users on other platforms.



more than users on other platforms. Spend 2x more on fashion and home goods, 1.5x more on beauty and personal care, and 1.4x more on groceries

Carl Jordan, head of sales for Global Business Solutions at TikTok, sub-Saharan Africa, notes, “TikTok’s influence on consumer behaviour and digital commerce continues to grow. For brands, the Golden Quarter is a time to seize the moment and engage with audiences in ways that are not only memorable but impactful.”

How brands can capture consumer hearts and wallets

In today’s digital economy, traditional advertising is no longer enough. Consumers demand authenticity, connection, and relevance. Here’s how brands can deliver:

User-generated content (UGC): Inspire your audience to create content that stands out. For instance, a skincare brand might challenge users to document their transformation over 30 days using their product, creating a viral “skin journey” series. Alternatively, a home appliance brand could encourage users to share quirky and relatable videos of their everyday struggles solved by their product (e.g., “From Mess to Success” with a robotic vacuum).

Inspire your audience to create content that stands out. For instance, a skincare brand might challenge users to document their transformation over 30 days using their product, creating a viral “skin journey” series. Alternatively, a home appliance brand could encourage users to share quirky and relatable videos of their everyday struggles solved by their product (e.g., “From Mess to Success” with a robotic vacuum). Educational content: Elevate tutorials by weaving them into creative storytelling. A fashion brand might craft a series of content on how to mix and match wardrobe staples for different occasions but with a comedic twist, such as featuring a “fashion faux pas ghost” haunting poor styling choices. Or, a tech company could create engaging AR-powered tutorials, allowing users to “try before they buy” directly through TikTok’s features.

Elevate tutorials by weaving them into creative storytelling. A fashion brand might craft a series of content on how to mix and match wardrobe staples for different occasions but with a comedic twist, such as featuring a “fashion faux pas ghost” haunting poor styling choices. Or, a tech company could create engaging AR-powered tutorials, allowing users to “try before they buy” directly through TikTok’s features. Entertaining stories: Combine humour and cultural relevance to create memorable campaigns. For example, a snack brand might create a light-hearted series where characters debate “the right way” to enjoy their product (e.g., dip or no dip, chilled or room temperature) while letting audiences vote in real-time polls. Similarly, a travel brand could use TikTok’s effects to simulate magical, unexpected travel adventures, starting with mundane locations like a local bus stop.

The three V’s: Value, variety, and volume

Carl Jordan advocates for adopting the Three V’s to maximise engagement and conversions:

Value: Create content that resonates deeply with your audience by addressing their needs or aspirations. For instance, a fitness brand could develop a mini-series featuring quick, high-impact workouts tailored to South African lifestyles, such as “5-Minute Energy Boosters for Busy Moms.” Variety: Keep your audience engaged by experimenting with diverse content formats and storytelling approaches. A beauty brand could alternate between interactive AR filters allowing users to “try on” makeup shades, behind-the-scenes glimpses of product development, and creator-led tutorials that focus on unique cultural trends, like heritage-inspired looks. Volume: Build a consistent presence to remain top-of-mind. A food delivery app might post daily videos using TikTok’s trending sounds to showcase quirky delivery stories or unique dishes, integrating user comments into follow-up content to drive continuous engagement.



Turning attention into action

The Golden Quarter is more than just a time for sales - it’s an opportunity to create lasting consumer relationships. By focusing on authentic engagement and leveraging platforms like TikTok, brands can transform curiosity into loyalty, setting the stage for success well into the new year.

Jordan concludes, “The goal is not just to win the quarter but to use it as a springboard for sustained growth. By combining creativity, consistency, and innovation, brands can secure both immediate results and long-term consumer loyalty.”

