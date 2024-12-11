Marketing & Media Advertising
    Meet the South African creative leaders selected for The One Show 2025 global jury

    11 Dec 2024
    The One Club for Creativity has revealed over 240 creative leaders from 40 countries who will join the global jury for The One Show 2025, with 12 representatives hailing from South Africa.
    Nkgabiseng Motau is on the jury. Source: Supplied.
    Nkgabiseng Motau is on the jury. Source: Supplied.

    This year’s jury members from South Africa are:

    • Suhana Gordhan, CCO, LoveSong, Cape Town (Radio & Audio, Jury President)
    • Brenda Khumalo, founder, managing director, Lobengula Advertising, Johannesburg (Integrated/Experiential & Immersive)
    • Pete Little, CCO, Publicis Groupe Africa, Johannesburg (Public Relations)
    • Andrew MacKenzie, managing director, Rooftop, Gqeberha (Green Pencil)
    • Naledi Manama, independent group head art director, Johannesburg (Moving Image Craft & Production)
    • Keith Manning, ECD, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Johannesburg (Direct Marketing)
    • Neo Mashigo, CCO, The Up Up Group, Johannesburg (Cultural Driver)
    • Nkgabiseng Motau, cofounder, CCO, Think Creative Africa, Johannesburg (Fusion Pencil)
    • Danni Pinch, ECD, Accenture Song, Cape Town (Gaming)
    • Jabulani Sigege, group ECD, Machine_, Cape Town (Music & Sound Craft)
    • Sbu Sitole, CCO, The Odd Number, Gauteng (Branded Entertainment)
    • Carl Willoughby, CCO, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Johannesburg (Creative Use of Data/Creative Use of Technology)

    A complete list of all jury members for The One Show 2025 can be viewed here.

    Entries to The One Show 2025 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Early entry deadline is 13 December 2024, with the regular deadline 31 January 2025. The extended deadline is 14 February 2025, and final deadline 28 February 2025.

    Finalists announced in April 2025, with Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners announced in May during Creative Week 2025 in New York.

    All One Show submissions must now include descriptions of the work background, creative idea, insights and strategy, execution, and results. This information will help judges make more informed decisions and promote thoughtful discussion, as well as enhance the quality of the comprehensive One Show awards archive.

    All winning entries are showcased in the archive, and viewable for free for one year. All One Show winners receive a complimentary one-year membership to The One Club, which also includes complete archive access.

    Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work are included in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combine points for winning work in The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC competition, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and ONE Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.

    advertising, awards, South Africa, Nkgabiseng Motau, Carl Willoughby, Sbu Sitole
