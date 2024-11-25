Marketing & Media Advertising
    All the 2024 Pendoring winners: Promise’s Vluit Project wins Pendoring Umpetha

    25 Nov 2024
    25 Nov 2024
    Promise’s Vluit Project has won the Pendoring Umpetha. The campaign will be directly entered into The One Show, ensuring that the most innovative work in South African indigenous languages competes on the world stage.
    Promise won the coveted Prestigious Umpetha trophy for The Vluit Project campaign, developed for AfriSam (Image supplied)
    Promise won the coveted Prestigious Umpetha trophy for The Vluit Project campaign, developed for AfriSam (Image supplied)

    The winning project, Vluit, is an initiative that developed a means for workers on labour sites to communicate across language barriers.

    Using the cultural phenomenon of how the “vluit”, or the human whistle, is used within local communities as an informal way to communicate, to create a new linguistic system for labour sites using unique whistles for specific actions.

    “The annual Pendoring Awards not only celebrates the creative sector's outstanding work produced in indigenous languages; it also highlights the transformative power of communication in these languages,” says Eben Keun, general manager of the Pendoring Awards.

    “This year’s theme, #SayItInYourLanguage, perfectly captures how language connects us to our roots and allows us to express our true selves.”

    Yash Egami, the One Show chief operating officer announced the Pendoring Umpetha winner on the evening from New York.

    “In 2024, we've expanded our relationship with Pendoring meaningfully. Pendoring’s Prestigious Umpetha Award now serves as a gateway to global recognition,” says Egami.

    Top ranked agencies

    1. The Odd Number
    2. Promise
    3. Joe Public United
    4. Halo
    5. Boom

    Top ranked schools

    1. IIE-Vega
    2. Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
    3. AAA School of Advertising
    4. University of Johannesburg
    5. Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography

    The top publisher for this year was New Africa Books, which won a Gold Pendoring for the publication design of Ngabe udlala eziphi ezemidlalo uMpumi? written by Lebohang Masango.

    Masango is an established children’s book writer, whose books in the Mpumi series have been translated into all of South Africa’s indigenous languages.

    The points were awarded on the strength of finalists (2 points), Pendoring craft certificate (4 points), Gold Craft (7 points), Silver Pendoring (8 points), Gold Pendoring (10 points), Campaign Gold (15 points), Campaign Silver (12 points), Campaign Craft Certificate (6 points), Campaign Gold Craft (10.5 points), Prestigious Umpetha Award (20 points), Overall Student Award (20 points).

    The 2024 Pendoring campaign. “#SayItInYourLanguage,” was conceptualised by Joe Public, the 2023 Prestigious Umpetha Award winner.

    “We are proud that the Pendoring Awards broke records again this year, receiving even more entries than in previous years. Through feedback from adjudicators and participants alike, it is clear that the Pendoring Awards plays an important role in impacting the careers and ambitions of many young creatives,” says Keun.

    “We are proud to contribute to the UN Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022 – 2032) through Pendoring, and feel inspired by the exceptional quality of work produced in indigenous languages each year.”

    All the winners

    Design
    AwardCategoryAgency/PublisherBrandTitle
    SilverIdentity ProgrammesLobengula AdvertisingLobengula AdvertisingZulu Corporate Identity
    SilverIdentity ProgrammesSentient CreativekykNETSilwerskermfees
    SilverPackage DesignBabylonstorenBabylonstorenVonkeltee
    GoldPublication Design – Whole PublicationNew Africa BooksNew Africa BooksNgabe udlala eziphi ezemidlalo uMpumi?
    SilverBroadcast DesignFairchild CreativeBET AFRICA / PARAMOUNTNkalakatha Title Sequence
    Campaign CraftDesign Crafts – IllustrationHarwood Kirsten Leigh McCoyPNAPotlood
    Boek
    Hoed
    Digital Communication
    AwardCategoryAgencyBrandTitle
    SilverDisplay AdvertisingBoomWimpyThe Most Welcoming Digital Banners
    GoldWebsite, Microsite or Mobile MediaPromiseAfriSamThe Vluit Project
    CraftDigital Crafts – User Experience DesignMcCann Worldgroup South AfricaSA HeartCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
    Craft GoldDigital Crafts – Use of TechnologyMcCann Worldgroup South AfricaSA HeartCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
    CraftDigital Crafts – Use of TechnologyBoomWimpyThe Most Welcoming Digital Banners
    Print Communications
    AwardCategoryAgencyBrandTitle
    Campaign SilverNewspaper & Magazine AdvertisingHaloExclusive BooksMoenie Kliek Nie. Blaai. Speurverhaal
    Moenie Kliek Nie. Blaai. Klassieke Literatuur
    Moenie Kliek Nie. Blaai. #BoekTok
    Moenie Kliek Nie. Blaai. #Jeugliteratuur
    SilverTactical Use of PrintMe and NormanSouth African Library for the BlindKriiip, kriiiip, kriiiiiiip
    Campaign CraftPrint & OOH Crafts – WritingThe Odd NumberGame StoresKeeping secrets
    Ink Isn't dry
    Cycle of life
    Integrated Campaign
    AwardCategoryAgencyBrandTitle
    SilverIntegrated Multimedia – CampaignMachine_Spotify AfricaSay it with Lyrics
    Out of Home
    AwardCategoryAgencyBrandTitle
    GoldAmbientPromiseAfrisamThe Vluit Project
    Live Communications
    AwardCategoryAgencyBrandTitle
    GoldLive EventsPromiseAfriSamThe Vluit Project
    SilverSponsorshipRetroviralSAB (AB-Inbev) / Castle LagerThe Granboks
    CraftLive Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignMcCann Worldgroup South AfricaSA HeartCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
    Craft GoldLive Crafts – Use of TechnologyMcCann Worldgroup South AfricaSA HeartCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
    Film
    AwardCategoryAgencyBrandTitle
    GoldTelevision & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1mJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenMake Your Family Proud
    SilverTelevision & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mFairchild CreativeNETFLIXNINE! NINE!
    SilverTelevision & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1mLekkeSlaap.co.zaLekkeSlaapBespreek plaaslik, spog plaaslik
    SilverOnline Film & CommercialsMachine_Spotify AfricaSkathi sokubuya
    SilverOnline Film & CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenMgijimi's Origins Story
    SilverOnline Film & CommercialsSentient CreativeKKNKKuur vir elke kwaal
    Craft GoldFilm Crafts – Direction7FIlmsSony BuranoSTILTE
    Craft GoldFilm Crafts – Cinematography7FIlmsSony BuranoSTILTE
    Craft GoldFilm Crafts – Writing7FIlmsSony BuranoSTILTE
    Craft GoldFilm Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenMake Your Family Proud
    CraftFilm Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenMgijimi's Origins Story
    CraftFilm Crafts – WritingLobengula AdvertisingLobengula AdvertisingLobengula CI Film
    CraftFilm Crafts – WritingAccenture SongMeshDie Mos
    Craft GoldFilm Crafts – Best Use of Licensed MusicMachine_Spotify AfricaSkathi sokubuya
    CraftFilm Crafts – PerformanceAccenture SongMeshDie Mos
    CraftFilm Crafts – Production DesignTwoTone GlobalSABC 1Skeem Saam Promo
    Radio & Audio
    AwardCategoryAgencyBrandTitle
    Campain GoldRadio Station CommercialsOgilvy South AfricaTiger BrandsE RE DOOM EO THUSE - THULA MABOTA
    THUSO LE THUSO - ZAMA
    THUSO LE THUSO - TSIETSI
    Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsThe Odd NumberGame StoresKeeping secrets
    Ink isn't dry
    Cycle of life
    Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsMC Saatchi AbelTrincoUNG'SHAYA NGAPHAKATEA
    TEA-PARTEA
    AMATHIKITEA
    SilverInternet & Mobile Audio CommercialsPromiseAfriSamThe Vluit Project
    Craft GoldRadio & Audio Crafts – DirectionOgilvy South AfricaTiger BrandsTHUSO LE THUSO - TSIETSI
    Craft GoldRadio & Audio Crafts – DirectionOgilvy South AfricaKFCUZOKHALA - Stokvel
    Campaign Craft GoldRadio & Audio Crafts – DirectionThe Odd NumberGame StoresKeeping secrets
    Ink Isn't dry
    Cycle of Life
    Craft GoldRadio & Audio Crafts – WritingOgilvy South AfricaTiger BrandsTHUSO LE THUSO - THULA MABOTA
    Campaign Craft GoldRadio & Audio Crafts – WritingThe Odd NumberGame StoresKeeping secrets
    Ink Isn't dry
    Cycle of Life
    CraftRadio & Audio Crafts – WritingOgilvy South AfricaKFCUZOKHALA - Workers Day
    Craft GoldRadio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceOgilvy South AfricaTiger BrandsTHUSO LE THUSO - TSIETSI
    Campaign Craft GoldRadio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceThe Odd NumberGame StoresKeeping secrets
    Ink Isn't dry
    Cycle of Life
    CraftRadio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceOgilvy South AfricaKFCUZOKHALA - Looking Good
    Student
    AwardCategorySchool/UniversityBrandTitle
    SilverRadio Commercials & Branded ContentIIE-VegaToyota Grand HighlanderTrip to Gogo
    SilverLogosFEDISA Fashion SchoolSZNOFTHEWVTCHSKYNHEILIG GEMMERBIER
    SilverIdentity ProgrammesIIE VegaPortia MCelebrate Your Identity
    GoldGeneral DesignIIE-VegaImpala VleisDie Vrylopende Afrikaner
    GoldPublication Design - Single elementRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessOnwikkeling in aksieOnwikkeling in aksie
    SilverPublication Design - Single elementRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessWarmharteWarmharte
    GoldPublication Design - Whole publicationUniversity of JohannesburgUniversity of JohannesburgAccess, Designed
    SilverPublication Design - Whole publicationUniversity of JohannesburgUniversity of JohannesburgDie Wonderwerk van Koratari
    GoldPackage DesignRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessTougheesToughees
    SilverPackage DesignIIE-VegaImpala VleisDie Vrylopende Afrikaner
    SilverOutdoor MediaAAA School of AdvertisingDiscovery InsureThe Last Text
    SilverAmbientRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessWoman on FarmsLappop 67
    SilverAmbientUniversity of JohannesburgJozi My JoziGezi District Wayfinding
    Craft GoldStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyJack ParowDoen Druggs
    Campaign Craft GoldStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionIIE-VegaImpala VleisOitjie Potjie Rol - Khaki My Nou
    Moooerse Weivreter - Kaalvoet Klonkie
    Bleeerie Doos - Vellies En Vleis
    Kamkop Kekkelbek - Brandewyn Se Brieke
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionIIE VegaDis Ons Durban Noord x WoolworthsDis Ons Durban Noord
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionAAA School of AdvertisingDiscovery InsureThe Last Text.
    Campaign CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – WritingIIE-VegaImpala VleisKamkop Kekkelbek - Brandewyn Se Brieke
    Oitjie Potjie Rol - Khaki My Nou
    Moooerse Weivreter - Kaalvoet Klonkie
    Bleeerie Doos - Vellies En Vleis
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationIIE-VegaBlitzYaadt Braai
    Craft GoldStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationUniversity of JohannesburgUniversity of JohannesburgDie Wonderwerk van Koratari
    Craft GoldStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessOnwikkeling in aksieOnwikkeling in aksie
    Craft GoldStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationIIE VegaPortia MCelebrate Your Identity
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationUniversity of JohannesburgUniversity of JohannesburgInyoni Yegolide
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessWarmharteWarmharte
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationIIE-VegaWild Coast (Place Branding)Rugged Routes
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationUniversity of JohannesburgDr Clarissa van der LooRea the Mircrobiologist
    Craft GoldStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessBlue Ribbon BreadOp jou Brood
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSaltriver, Cape TownStRCTr
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSalt RiverDakrant Ritme
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSalt RiverMengelmoes
    CraftStudent Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSalt RiverSpruit

