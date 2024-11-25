Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior Creative Designer Johannesburg
- Mid-weight Copywriter Cape Town
- Strategic Copywriter Johannesburg
- Group Account Director Johannesburg
- Procurement Manager Pretoria
- Senior Account Manager Durban
- Sales and Business Development Manager Cape Town
- Senior Account Manager Sandton
- Digital Strategist Johannesburg
- Brand Strategist Johannesburg
All the 2024 Pendoring winners: Promise’s Vluit Project wins Pendoring Umpetha
The winning project, Vluit, is an initiative that developed a means for workers on labour sites to communicate across language barriers.
Using the cultural phenomenon of how the “vluit”, or the human whistle, is used within local communities as an informal way to communicate, to create a new linguistic system for labour sites using unique whistles for specific actions.
“The annual Pendoring Awards not only celebrates the creative sector's outstanding work produced in indigenous languages; it also highlights the transformative power of communication in these languages,” says Eben Keun, general manager of the Pendoring Awards.
“This year’s theme, #SayItInYourLanguage, perfectly captures how language connects us to our roots and allows us to express our true selves.”
Yash Egami, the One Show chief operating officer announced the Pendoring Umpetha winner on the evening from New York.
“In 2024, we've expanded our relationship with Pendoring meaningfully. Pendoring’s Prestigious Umpetha Award now serves as a gateway to global recognition,” says Egami.
Top ranked agencies
- The Odd Number
- Promise
- Joe Public United
- Halo
- Boom
Top ranked schools
- IIE-Vega
- Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
- AAA School of Advertising
- University of Johannesburg
- Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
The top publisher for this year was New Africa Books, which won a Gold Pendoring for the publication design of Ngabe udlala eziphi ezemidlalo uMpumi? written by Lebohang Masango.
Masango is an established children’s book writer, whose books in the Mpumi series have been translated into all of South Africa’s indigenous languages.
The points were awarded on the strength of finalists (2 points), Pendoring craft certificate (4 points), Gold Craft (7 points), Silver Pendoring (8 points), Gold Pendoring (10 points), Campaign Gold (15 points), Campaign Silver (12 points), Campaign Craft Certificate (6 points), Campaign Gold Craft (10.5 points), Prestigious Umpetha Award (20 points), Overall Student Award (20 points).
The 2024 Pendoring campaign. “#SayItInYourLanguage,” was conceptualised by Joe Public, the 2023 Prestigious Umpetha Award winner.
“We are proud that the Pendoring Awards broke records again this year, receiving even more entries than in previous years. Through feedback from adjudicators and participants alike, it is clear that the Pendoring Awards plays an important role in impacting the careers and ambitions of many young creatives,” says Keun.
“We are proud to contribute to the UN Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022 – 2032) through Pendoring, and feel inspired by the exceptional quality of work produced in indigenous languages each year.”
All the winners
|Design
|Award
|Category
|Agency/Publisher
|Brand
|Title
|Silver
|Identity Programmes
|Lobengula Advertising
|Lobengula Advertising
|Zulu Corporate Identity
|Silver
|Identity Programmes
|Sentient Creative
|kykNET
|Silwerskermfees
|Silver
|Package Design
|Babylonstoren
|Babylonstoren
|Vonkeltee
|Gold
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|New Africa Books
|New Africa Books
|Ngabe udlala eziphi ezemidlalo uMpumi?
|Silver
|Broadcast Design
|Fairchild Creative
|BET AFRICA / PARAMOUNT
|Nkalakatha Title Sequence
|Campaign Craft
|Design Crafts – Illustration
|Harwood Kirsten Leigh McCoy
|PNA
|Potlood
Boek
Hoed
|Digital Communication
|Award
|Category
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Silver
|Display Advertising
|Boom
|Wimpy
|The Most Welcoming Digital Banners
|Gold
|Website, Microsite or Mobile Media
|Promise
|AfriSam
|The Vluit Project
|Craft
|Digital Crafts – User Experience Design
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa
|SA Heart
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|Craft Gold
|Digital Crafts – Use of Technology
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa
|SA Heart
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|Craft
|Digital Crafts – Use of Technology
|Boom
|Wimpy
|The Most Welcoming Digital Banners
|Print Communications
|Award
|Category
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Campaign Silver
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Halo
|Exclusive Books
|Moenie Kliek Nie. Blaai. Speurverhaal
Moenie Kliek Nie. Blaai. Klassieke Literatuur
Moenie Kliek Nie. Blaai. #BoekTok
Moenie Kliek Nie. Blaai. #Jeugliteratuur
|Silver
|Tactical Use of Print
|Me and Norman
|South African Library for the Blind
|Kriiip, kriiiip, kriiiiiiip
|Campaign Craft
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Keeping secrets
Ink Isn't dry
Cycle of life
|Integrated Campaign
|Award
|Category
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Silver
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Say it with Lyrics
|Out of Home
|Award
|Category
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Gold
|Ambient
|Promise
|Afrisam
|The Vluit Project
|Live Communications
|Award
|Category
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Gold
|Live Events
|Promise
|AfriSam
|The Vluit Project
|Silver
|Sponsorship
|Retroviral
|SAB (AB-Inbev) / Castle Lager
|The Granboks
|Craft
|Live Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa
|SA Heart
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|Craft Gold
|Live Crafts – Use of Technology
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa
|SA Heart
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|Film
|Award
|Category
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Gold
|Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1m
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Make Your Family Proud
|Silver
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|Fairchild Creative
|NETFLIX
|NINE! NINE!
|Silver
|Television & Cinema Commercials with production budget under R1m
|LekkeSlaap.co.za
|LekkeSlaap
|Bespreek plaaslik, spog plaaslik
|Silver
|Online Film & Commercials
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Skathi sokubuya
|Silver
|Online Film & Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Mgijimi's Origins Story
|Silver
|Online Film & Commercials
|Sentient Creative
|KKNK
|Kuur vir elke kwaal
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Direction
|7FIlms
|Sony Burano
|STILTE
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|7FIlms
|Sony Burano
|STILTE
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Writing
|7FIlms
|Sony Burano
|STILTE
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Make Your Family Proud
|Craft
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Mgijimi's Origins Story
|Craft
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Lobengula Advertising
|Lobengula Advertising
|Lobengula CI Film
|Craft
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Accenture Song
|Mesh
|Die Mos
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Best Use of Licensed Music
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Skathi sokubuya
|Craft
|Film Crafts – Performance
|Accenture Song
|Mesh
|Die Mos
|Craft
|Film Crafts – Production Design
|TwoTone Global
|SABC 1
|Skeem Saam Promo
|Radio & Audio
|Award
|Category
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Campain Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Tiger Brands
|E RE DOOM EO THUSE - THULA MABOTA
THUSO LE THUSO - ZAMA
THUSO LE THUSO - TSIETSI
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Keeping secrets
Ink isn't dry
Cycle of life
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|MC Saatchi Abel
|Trinco
|UNG'SHAYA NGAPHAKATEA
TEA-PARTEA
AMATHIKITEA
|Silver
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|Promise
|AfriSam
|The Vluit Project
|Craft Gold
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Tiger Brands
|THUSO LE THUSO - TSIETSI
|Craft Gold
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|UZOKHALA - Stokvel
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Keeping secrets
Ink Isn't dry
Cycle of Life
|Craft Gold
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Tiger Brands
|THUSO LE THUSO - THULA MABOTA
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Keeping secrets
Ink Isn't dry
Cycle of Life
|Craft
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|UZOKHALA - Workers Day
|Craft Gold
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Tiger Brands
|THUSO LE THUSO - TSIETSI
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|The Odd Number
|Game Stores
|Keeping secrets
Ink Isn't dry
Cycle of Life
|Craft
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|UZOKHALA - Looking Good
|Student
|Award
|Category
|School/University
|Brand
|Title
|Silver
|Radio Commercials & Branded Content
|IIE-Vega
|Toyota Grand Highlander
|Trip to Gogo
|Silver
|Logos
|FEDISA Fashion School
|SZNOFTHEWVTCH
|SKYNHEILIG GEMMERBIER
|Silver
|Identity Programmes
|IIE Vega
|Portia M
|Celebrate Your Identity
|Gold
|General Design
|IIE-Vega
|Impala Vleis
|Die Vrylopende Afrikaner
|Gold
|Publication Design - Single element
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Onwikkeling in aksie
|Onwikkeling in aksie
|Silver
|Publication Design - Single element
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Warmharte
|Warmharte
|Gold
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|University of Johannesburg
|University of Johannesburg
|Access, Designed
|Silver
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|University of Johannesburg
|University of Johannesburg
|Die Wonderwerk van Koratari
|Gold
|Package Design
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Toughees
|Toughees
|Silver
|Package Design
|IIE-Vega
|Impala Vleis
|Die Vrylopende Afrikaner
|Silver
|Outdoor Media
|AAA School of Advertising
|Discovery Insure
|The Last Text
|Silver
|Ambient
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Woman on Farms
|Lappop 67
|Silver
|Ambient
|University of Johannesburg
|Jozi My Jozi
|Gezi District Wayfinding
|Craft Gold
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Jack Parow
|Doen Druggs
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|IIE-Vega
|Impala Vleis
|Oitjie Potjie Rol - Khaki My Nou
Moooerse Weivreter - Kaalvoet Klonkie
Bleeerie Doos - Vellies En Vleis
Kamkop Kekkelbek - Brandewyn Se Brieke
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|IIE Vega
|Dis Ons Durban Noord x Woolworths
|Dis Ons Durban Noord
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|AAA School of Advertising
|Discovery Insure
|The Last Text.
|Campaign Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Writing
|IIE-Vega
|Impala Vleis
|Kamkop Kekkelbek - Brandewyn Se Brieke
Oitjie Potjie Rol - Khaki My Nou
Moooerse Weivreter - Kaalvoet Klonkie
Bleeerie Doos - Vellies En Vleis
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|IIE-Vega
|Blitz
|Yaadt Braai
|Craft Gold
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|University of Johannesburg
|University of Johannesburg
|Die Wonderwerk van Koratari
|Craft Gold
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Onwikkeling in aksie
|Onwikkeling in aksie
|Craft Gold
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|IIE Vega
|Portia M
|Celebrate Your Identity
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|University of Johannesburg
|University of Johannesburg
|Inyoni Yegolide
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Warmharte
|Warmharte
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|IIE-Vega
|Wild Coast (Place Branding)
|Rugged Routes
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|University of Johannesburg
|Dr Clarissa van der Loo
|Rea the Mircrobiologist
|Craft Gold
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Blue Ribbon Bread
|Op jou Brood
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Saltriver, Cape Town
|StRCTr
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Salt River
|Dakrant Ritme
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Salt River
|Mengelmoes
|Craft
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Salt River
|Spruit