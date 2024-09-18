Vodacom launches R250 cloud-based phone, but no WhatsApp

Retailing at just R249, the cloud-based phone offers an attractive proposition for budget-conscious consumers.

With 48MB RAM, 128MB ROM, a 2.8in screen, and a 1,000mAh battery, the priority is quite clearly essential functionality and affordability.

It comes preloaded with popular apps like YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook, all accessed via the cloud, providing a "smartphone lite" experience.

To be fair to Vodacom, serving apps via the cloud is a more elegant, scalable solution than other feature phones that are locked to the limitations of the operating system.

4G migration

"As smartphone penetration continues to rise, the digital divide remains a challenge for those relying on legacy 2G and 3G networks,” Davide Tacchino, managing executive for terminals at Vodacom explained in a media statement.

“The cloud phone not only offers affordable access to essential apps and services but also helps ease the transition for those unfamiliar with touch-screen devices."

The launch of this cloud-based phone aligns with Vodacom's commitment to driving 4G migration and closing the digital divide and Communications Minister Solly Malatsi’s mandate.

At Vodacom, we remain committed to bridging the digital divide by providing affordable devices – which explains why we have introduced this cloud-based model to offer lite smartphone benefits to those who traditionally cannot afford them.

Legacy of affordable access

Vodafone showed the fruits of its collaboration with Canonical on Anbox Cloud at MWC 2022 in Barcelona.

This technology paves the way for cloud-based smartphones, enabling even everyday objects like TVs and wearables to function as smartphones.

By shifting processing to the cloud, Anbox Cloud reduces hardware requirements, making smartphones more accessible to a wider audience.

A working Anbox Cloud model may also open opportunities for Vodacom or local companies to launch African developed cloud gaming platforms.