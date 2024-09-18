ICT Hardware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISQuickEasy SoftwareLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Hardware News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Vodacom launches R250 cloud-based phone, but no WhatsApp

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    18 Sep 2024
    18 Sep 2024
    Vodacom is leaning on its parent company’s partnerships to bridge the digital divide with the introduction of a cloud-based phone. This low-cost device delivers apps through cloud computing to unlock a range of features typically found on entry-level smartphones, but at a fraction of the cost. The device is based on the Mobicel S4 hardware, but, as far as we can tell, running Canonical’s Anbox Cloud on top of the Unisoc platform.
    Vodacom launches R250 cloud-based phone, but no WhatsApp

    Retailing at just R249, the cloud-based phone offers an attractive proposition for budget-conscious consumers.

    With 48MB RAM, 128MB ROM, a 2.8in screen, and a 1,000mAh battery, the priority is quite clearly essential functionality and affordability.

    It comes preloaded with popular apps like YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook, all accessed via the cloud, providing a "smartphone lite" experience.

    To be fair to Vodacom, serving apps via the cloud is a more elegant, scalable solution than other feature phones that are locked to the limitations of the operating system.

    4G migration

    "As smartphone penetration continues to rise, the digital divide remains a challenge for those relying on legacy 2G and 3G networks,” Davide Tacchino, managing executive for terminals at Vodacom explained in a media statement.

    “The cloud phone not only offers affordable access to essential apps and services but also helps ease the transition for those unfamiliar with touch-screen devices."

    The launch of this cloud-based phone aligns with Vodacom's commitment to driving 4G migration and closing the digital divide and Communications Minister Solly Malatsi’s mandate.

    At Vodacom, we remain committed to bridging the digital divide by providing affordable devices – which explains why we have introduced this cloud-based model to offer lite smartphone benefits to those who traditionally cannot afford them.

    Legacy of affordable access

    Vodafone showed the fruits of its collaboration with Canonical on Anbox Cloud at MWC 2022 in Barcelona.

    This technology paves the way for cloud-based smartphones, enabling even everyday objects like TVs and wearables to function as smartphones.

    By shifting processing to the cloud, Anbox Cloud reduces hardware requirements, making smartphones more accessible to a wider audience.

    A working Anbox Cloud model may also open opportunities for Vodacom or local companies to launch African developed cloud gaming platforms.

    Read more: smartphone, Vodacom, Canonical, cloud apps, Mobicel, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz