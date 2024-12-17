ESG ESG & Sustainability
    #BestofBiz 2024: ESG & Sustainability

    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's ESG & Sustainability site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1Opposition to open cast coal mining in Midvaal - Ihsaan Haffejee29 Oct 2024
    2New app to help Western Cape social workers - Marecia Damons25 Jul 2024
    3R350 grant to increase in April14 Mar 2024
    4Proposed coal mine in Mpumalanga grasslands back in court - John Yeld02 May 2024
    5Court orders Gauteng government to pay non-profit organisations - Masego Mafata24 May 2024
    6Shoprite Foundation donates robotics labs worth R1.6m to KZN schools02 Feb 2024
    7Cheslin Kolbe launches foundation aimed at community outreach - Moonsport02 Jul 2024
    8Umgeni: A river of sewage flowing through Durban - Nokulunga Majola19 Jul 2024
    9Final warning: NPOs that don't comply with regulations will be deregistered25 Oct 2024
    10SPCA Roodepoort gets a sustainable makeover with Eco Paws initiative - Dumisani Khumalo - Fibre Circle04 Sep 2024
    11Why schools should be exempt from load shedding26 Feb 2024
    12South African lion breeders face uncertain future after ban - Sfundo Parakozov and Sisipho Skweyiya02 Sep 2024
    13City of Johannesburg to implement water restrictions12 Nov 2024
    14Cape Town’s ocean-bound sewage options unveiled - Steve Kretzmann09 Feb 2024
    15Pesticides are polluting Western Cape rivers all year round - Steve Kretzmann12 Jun 2024
    16Why your ESG strategy should include data governance - Mohammed Sayed20 May 2024
    17Sewage pollutes KwaZulu-Natal’s popular south coast lagoons - Steve Kretzmann15 May 2024
    18Change is coming to ESG disclosures in SA - what to expect - Dalit Anstey18 Jul 2024
    19First for Africa R300m PET recycling plant to add 15,000 tons capacity annually; critical for export-oriented industries17 Sep 2024
    20R28bn Upper uMkhomazi Water Project to relieve KZN water challenges22 Apr 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Gisela Kruger
    2Kate Stubbs

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Trialogue
    2Propelair SA
    3Safripol
    4Project codeX
    5Shift Social Development
    6Next Generation


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

