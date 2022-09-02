Industries

    Shoprite Foundation donates robotics labs worth R1.6m to KZN schools

    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    The Shoprite Foundation has invested R1.6m to assist Grade 8 and 9 South African learners on their journey into robotics by providing two fully equipped robotics laboratories at Mountview and Verulam High Schools in KwaZulu-Natal.
    From L-R: Shriya Luckraj, Maude Modise and Saesha Rautsunker
    From L-R: Shriya Luckraj, Maude Modise and Saesha Rautsunker

    The initiative is the first phase of technology support for various schools around the country.

    Speaking at the opening of the Mountview Robotics Laboratory, Maude Modise, the managing trustee of the Shoprite Foundation, explained the two schools were selected to launch the robotics initiative as the Department of Education is piloting coding and robotics as a subject.

    “The groundwork was in place and importantly there was interest and enthusiasm, so we saw an opportunity to help by providing training and equipment and adapting the existing computer rooms into fully functional robotics laboratories.”

    To deliver the laboratories, the Shoprite Foundation commissioned SIFISO Edtech, a South African company which specialises in delivering turnkey robotics hubs, providing everything from infrastructure, robotics kits, teaching material and training.

    The kits come with over 10 models each and include everything the learners and teachers need, from microcontrollers and actuators to gyroscopes. They are modular, allowing learners to create their own builds. Face-to-face and online training for teachers and lesson plans, presentations and worksheets are also provided. As well as funding the laboratory set up, kits and teaching aids, the Shoprite Foundation donated laptop computers and tablets.

    Adni Buddan constructing a robot from a robotics kit
    Adni Buddan constructing a robot from a robotics kit

    Encouraging entrepreneurship, aiding education

    At Mountview, the Shoprite Foundation has also funded a bespoke consumer-studies laboratory to encourage entrepreneurial endeavour amongst learners. This facility was formally opened at the same event as the robotics laboratory, with a former learner telling guests how consumer studies had led him to start his own catering company.

    As part of its annual 'Class Of' initiative, the Group supports one learner in each province to the value of R100,000 in school fees, benefiting both the individual and the school they attend.

    This is in addition to its bursary programme for students studying accounting, criminology, IT, logistics and supply chain and retail business management, allowing them to complete their studies as well as receiving placement to gain work experience.

    “Enabling people to achieve their potential is a powerful thing. It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that someday soon there could be a South African-designed rover on Mars.”

