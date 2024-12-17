Logistics Section
    #BestofBiz 2024: Logistics & Transport

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Logistics & Transport site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1#BizTrends2024: Logistics sector to face challenges in 2024 - Ryan Gaines30 Jan 2024
    2Ramaphosa to open new KZN rail terminal and Tetra Pak plant02 Apr 2024
    3Sanral invests R2bn in Eastern Cape road maintenance19 Mar 2024
    46 trends driving Africa’s growth in 2024 - Amadou Diallo19 Feb 2024
    5Bolt introduces vehicle branding initiative for drivers in SA23 Feb 2024
    65 key trends for air travel in 2024 - Wrenelle Stander13 Feb 2024
    7Newlyn Group unveils groundbreaking rail terminal at Durban port05 Apr 2024
    8#BizTrends2024: 5 key trends transforming the transport and logistics industry - Vanessa Schonborn08 Jan 2024
    9New capstans to boost productivity at Durban and Cape Town dry docks14 Aug 2024
    10#Sona2024: Road closures and traffic disruptions expected07 Feb 2024
    11#BizTrends2024: Key supply chain trends set to transform businesses - MJ Schoemaker11 Jan 2024
    12SADC economic future takes flight – Aviation leaders call for liberalisation of skies11 Mar 2024
    13What's in store for South Africa's trucking industry in 2024?29 Jan 2024
    14Airports Company SA welcomes new routes and additional flights to SA02 Oct 2024
    15South Africa celebrates first AfCFTA export to Ghana amidst global trade disruptions28 Feb 2024
    16City of Cape Town's Dial-a-Ride service gets some bold new changes27 Sep 2024
    17Ramaphosa signs Procurement Bill into law: A new era for SA supply chain25 Jul 2024
    18South African Airways to remain state-owned as Takatso deal collapses - Alexander Winning14 Mar 2024
    19Unlocking the blueprint for South Africa's infrastructure development - Sabine Dall'Omo30 Sep 2024
    20DP World's global freight network grows with 18 new offices in sub-Saharan Africa12 Mar 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Ryan Gaines
    2Vanessa Schonborn
    3MJ Schoemaker
    4Gavin Kelly
    5Dr Juanita Maree

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Biggles Removals
    2Unitrans
    3Afrirent Holdings
    4Optix


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

