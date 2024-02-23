Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Transport News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ayanda Allie throws down some facts!

Ayanda Allie throws down some facts!

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bolt introduces vehicle branding initiative for drivers in SA

    23 Feb 2024
    23 Feb 2024
    In a move to empower its driver-partners and enhance their earning potential, Bolt South Africa has partnered with MyNextCar to offer drivers the option to brand their Bajaj Qute vehicles with the Bolt logo to operate in the Bolt Lite category.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Drivers who choose to brand their vehicles will receive an additional income as an incentive, providing them with a valuable opportunity to supplement their earnings and improve their financial stability.

    The introduction of the branded category represents a significant advancement in Bolt's commitment to supporting its driver-partners and fostering economic empowerment within the gig economy.

    By offering drivers the opportunity to earn additional income through vehicle branding, Bolt aims to incentivise them to provide exceptional service while further strengthening their connection to the Bolt brand.

    Commenting on the initiative, Sandra Suzanne Buyole, PR manager, Africa at Bolt, says: "We are excited to introduce branded vehicles for drivers in South Africa. This initiative not only allows us to enhance the visibility of the Bolt brand but also provides drivers with an additional source of income. At Bolt, we are committed to supporting our driver-partners and providing them with innovative opportunities to succeed in the ride-hailing industry."

    The Bajaj Qute is a compact and fuel-efficient vehicle that is well-suited for urban mobility, offering passengers a reliable mode of transport.

    With the option to brand their vehicles, drivers can now showcase their affiliation with Bolt while providing passengers with a seamless ride experience.

    Read more: transport industry, e-hailing service, logistics and transport
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image source:
    Iata and The Weather Company join forces to enhance turbulence data for airlines
    1 day
    E-tolls 'will be history' in Gauteng - Premier Lesufi
    E-tolls 'will be history' in Gauteng - Premier Lesufi
    2 days
    TNPA addresses Al Kuwait livestock carrier concerns at Cape Town Port
    TNPA addresses Al Kuwait livestock carrier concerns at Cape Town Port
    2 days
    6 trends driving Africa&#x2019;s growth in 2024
    6 trends driving Africa’s growth in 2024
     3 days
    As fuel prices increase &#x2013; what it means for South Africans from a road freight logistics perspective
    As fuel prices increase – what it means for South Africans from a road freight logistics perspective
     16 Feb 2024
    Interrupted supply chain infrastructure: Global supply risk or opportunity?
    Interrupted supply chain infrastructure: Global supply risk or opportunity?
     15 Feb 2024
    Virtual supply chain conference to focus on collaboration and sustainability
    Virtual supply chain conference to focus on collaboration and sustainability
    14 Feb 2024
    JC Auditors' new initiative aims to redefine support in the road transport sector
    JC Auditors' new initiative aims to redefine support in the road transport sector
    12 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz