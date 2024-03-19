Sanral invests R2bn in Eastern Cape road maintenance

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is expected to inject close to R2bn into the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape when it implements its road maintenance projects over the next three years.

The roads agency said it will implement two road infrastructure development projects in the municipality, which include the road improvements of the R61 National Road between All Saints to Bayiza and the R61 National Road between Qumanco and eNgcobo.

The scope of work on these projects will entail upgrading roads, bridges, and culverts and improving road safety in the area.

Sanral has set aside a minimum of 30% of the project value to be subcontracted to SMMEs, and a minimum of 8% of the project value will be set aside for local labour.

The construction tender closed on 8 March this year, and the projects are envisaged to take place over three years once a contractor is appointed.

Sanral Southern region’s stakeholder coordinator, Welekazi Ndika, said project liaison committees (PLCs) would be established to ensure better communication and transparency on Sanral projects and that work done on projects is seamless.

“PLCs will assist in creating a platform for project liaison, work execution, subcontracting, and facilitating employment opportunities for local community members. These include young people, women, people with disabilities, and military veterans. Local subcontractors and communities must benefit from our projects, and we value transparency with communities on these contracts,” Ndika said.

While highlighting the country’s high unemployment rate among the youth, Ndika implored the youth to participate in PLC structures.

Sanral Southern region’s transformation unit, Zenande Mpondo, said the roads agency will train and develop small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMME) contractors to enhance their business acumen and tendering skills.

“All small, micro, and medium enterprises (SMMEs) will be required to undertake assessment and class activities during the training, and they will have to demonstrate competence to be awarded the unit standard. The unit standards are from the National Certificate: Construction Contracting NQF 2. These unit standards are a skills programme that will have a credit value towards the National Certificate,” Mpondo said.

She mentioned that it is Sanral’s commitment to ensure that SMMEs are assisted with information on tenders as well as on development opportunities, ensuring that they can participate in Sanral projects.

“Through our Supplier Development Desk at Sanral, we are available to manage incoming queries from our Transformation Portal, telephonic queries, emails, as well as walk-ins. The desk also advises on upcoming training, workshops, and transformation sessions that we host. We also offer guidelines for SMMEs on how to tender on the portal. This is just one of our ongoing efforts to ensure that we improve interaction with SMMEs,” Mpondo said.

Sanral currently manages a road network of 5,334 km in the Eastern Cape. The roads agency has recently taken over several roads in the province, and this will increase its road network to 5,600 km in the Eastern Cape.

Sanral invested over R28bn in the Eastern Cape between 2014 and 2022, significantly boosting economic development and job creation.

In line with its strategic intent to ensure the sustainability of the construction industry, Sanral intends to spend just over R55bn between April this year and March 2027.