    TNPA opens 100 leasing opportunities across its 7 ports

    18 Mar 2024
    The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has opened approximately 100 lease opportunities for port land and commercial development in its seven ports. This fits into TNPA's plan to expand value co-creation in the port system and boost its real estate business.
    Source:
    Source: Transnet Port Terminals

    Within the lease opportunities on offer, facilities will be repurposed for economic activity, while vacant buildings will be available for office, recreational and industrial purposes, opening business opportunities within the port cities. Out of the current approximate total gross lettable area of 26 million m2, the total extent covered by properties which have been issued for leasing opportunities amounts to 438,719m².

    “While these leasing opportunities allow TNPA to fully optimise the use of land within the ports, they undoubtedly present an untapped opportunity for the business to unlock the future of South Africa’s trade economy whilst opening up the market for new entrants,” said Dr Dineo Mazibuko, acting TNPA General Manager for Commercial Services.

    From the available leasing opportunities, 26 are for the Port of Cape Town, 26 for the Port of Durban, two for the Port of East London, four for the Port of Mossel Bay, 11 for the Port of Port Elizabeth, 24 for the of Port of Richards Bay and six for the Port of Saldanha.

    The primary lease term ranges between a period of one to 15 years, depending on the type of development and alignment to the specific Port Development Framework Plan.

    The RFP documents were issued on 1 March 2024 with submissions closing on 5 April 2024 promptly at 12pm. RFP advertisements containing further details on accessing the RFP documents are accessible from the National Treasury’s e-tender publication portal and/or the Transnet website.

    Read more: Transnet National Ports Authority, shipping industry, South Africa ports, logistics industry, logistics and transport
