    TNPA invites bids for new liquid bulk terminal at Port of Ngqura

    Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the design, development, and operation of a new liquid bulk terminal at the Port of Ngqura.
    27 Jun 2025
    Source: Supplied | Port of Ngqura
    The RFP, announced on 27 June 2025, marks a major step in relocating the existing tank farm from the Port of Port Elizabeth to the Port of Ngqura, in line with Transnet’s approved port development plans and its broader Reinvent for Growth Strategy.

    25-year concession for liquid bulk operations

    The appointed terminal operator will fund, design, construct, operate, maintain, and eventually transfer the liquid bulk terminal under a 25-year concession agreement. The terminal will comprise liquid bulk storage tanks, road tanker loading gantries, pipelines, and supporting terminal infrastructure.

    The landside facility will be located within the port’s Liquid Bulk Precinct, adjacent to the N2 highway. Future developments in this area are earmarked for energy-related commodities, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

    Environmental authorisation in place

    "The development of the liquid bulk terminal demonstrates TNPA's commitment to relocate the liquid bulk operations to the Port of Ngqura. This terminal is intended to foster regional and national economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability," says Dr Dineo Mazibuko, acting general manager for commercial services at TNPA.

    TNPA noted that the Port of Ngqura remains South Africa’s only commercial seaport with an environmental authorisation for port operations. The future terminal will be required to uphold stringent environmental, safety, and regulatory standards.

    Call for bids

    Industry players, including new entrants and joint ventures in port terminal operations, are invited to submit proposals.

    The RFP documents are available via the Transnet Tender Portal.

