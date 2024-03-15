Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Facilities & Property Management News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Construction mafia halts MyCiTi project; legal action pursued

    15 Mar 2024
    15 Mar 2024
    Construction mafia have allegedly brought construction work for a MyCiTi bus project in Mitchells Plain to a halt.
    Source: MyCiTi.
    Source: MyCiTi.

    They are purported to have demanded protection money from contractors on the site, a move the City of Cape Town has refused to submit to.

    According to the City, its contractors have faced constant intimidation by extortionists, causing significant delays in project advancement.

    As a result, it announced plans to seek a court order from the Western Cape High Court next week to stop ongoing interference by these construction mafia syndicates.

    The City has made it clear it will not participate in extortion schemes on construction sites.

    Connecting communities

    The MyCiTi bus project is set to transport commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to their places of work in Claremont and Wynberg. Barring any more interference, it is expected to be completed by May this year.

    It is currently 65% complete.

    The project is largely funded by a grant from the national government, with funding in the region of R7bn committed.

    The major transport corridor, linking town centres in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain with Claremont and Wynberg, forms part of Phase 2A.

    It arises from the City’s Integrated Public Transport Network (IPTN) plan, which envisages a continued phased implementation approach of MyCiTi services across the entire city well into 2030.

    Read more: MyCiti, construction mafia
    NextOptions

    Related

    WC Government: Housing subsidy increase causes delays in project implementation
    WC Government: Housing subsidy increase causes delays in project implementation
    18 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied. Abdul Kerbelker, executive manager of the Claremont Improvement District Company (CIDC).
    Resilient Claremont CBD poised for further investment and growth
    27 Oct 2023
    Zikalala condemns disruptions caused by 'construction mafia'
    Zikalala condemns disruptions caused by 'construction mafia'
    31 Jul 2023
    Infrastructure Investment Plan projects worth R21.4bn now complete
    Infrastructure Investment Plan projects worth R21.4bn now complete
    26 Apr 2023
    How focusing on both rights and obligations will benefit SA's construction sector
    How focusing on both rights and obligations will benefit SA's construction sector
     1 Feb 2023
    How tender mafias, unethical practices are threatening the construction industry
    How tender mafias, unethical practices are threatening the construction industry
    18 Oct 2022
    6 arrested following Durban construction site invasion
    6 arrested following Durban construction site invasion
    3 Feb 2022
    How digital tech can hamper crime on construction sites
    How digital tech can hamper crime on construction sites
    28 Jan 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz