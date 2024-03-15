Construction mafia halts MyCiTi project; legal action pursued

Construction mafia have allegedly brought construction work for a MyCiTi bus project in Mitchells Plain to a halt.

Source: MyCiTi.

They are purported to have demanded protection money from contractors on the site, a move the City of Cape Town has refused to submit to.

According to the City, its contractors have faced constant intimidation by extortionists, causing significant delays in project advancement.

As a result, it announced plans to seek a court order from the Western Cape High Court next week to stop ongoing interference by these construction mafia syndicates.

The City has made it clear it will not participate in extortion schemes on construction sites.

Connecting communities

The MyCiTi bus project is set to transport commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to their places of work in Claremont and Wynberg. Barring any more interference, it is expected to be completed by May this year.

It is currently 65% complete.

The project is largely funded by a grant from the national government, with funding in the region of R7bn committed.

The major transport corridor, linking town centres in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain with Claremont and Wynberg, forms part of Phase 2A.

It arises from the City’s Integrated Public Transport Network (IPTN) plan, which envisages a continued phased implementation approach of MyCiTi services across the entire city well into 2030.