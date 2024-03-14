Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupAfriGISBrandMappRogerwilcoSAICAIrvine PartnersMesh TradeInsight SurveyRegent Business SchoolAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    African Bank: Championing youth-led small-business solutions at GEC+ Africa

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    14 Mar 2024
    14 Mar 2024
    The youth will solve our seemingy intractable problems that we face as a country, a continent and globally.
    Source: Supplied. Minister of Small Business Development of South Africa, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
    Source: Supplied. Minister of Small Business Development of South Africa, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

    This was the message of Minister of Small Business Development of South Africa, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at the GEC+ Africa Congress held in Cape Town this week, co-sponsored by African Bank.

    Present at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress - a gathering of founders and leaders from more than 43 African nations - were more than 3,500 delegates, among them deputy president Paul Mashatile, representatives from the African Union and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, premiers from various provinces, members of the executive councils, members of parliament and provincial legislatures, executive mayors, councilllors, and president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Jonathan Ortmans.

    "I am thrilled to have so many young people in attendance. This gives me hope for the continent and the country's future because entrepreneurship lies at the heart of our country's and continent's future prosperity, and it's what gets to transform the economy."

    Ndabeni-Abrahams stressed that government, as important as it is, cannot unlock entrepreneurship talent on its own. "We need all the ecosystem roleplayers to do more for our respective countries," she said.

    She elaborated on how government is creating enabling policy frameworks to support entrepreneurship in SA.

    These include:

    • The development of the National Small Enterprise Development Framework;
    • Amending the National Small Enterprise Bill which wlll see the Office of the Small Business Ombudsman coming into being.

    "We have also developed the SMME and Cooperatives Funding policy to respond to some of the challenges faced by our entrepreneurs. We're talking about the criteria required by the funding institutions, both banking and non-banking institutions, for a fund-of-funds creation," Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

    Property Point seeks renewable energy SMEs for new entrepreneurship programme
    Property Point seeks renewable energy SMEs for new entrepreneurship programme

    12 hours

    "We recognise a funding gap of R350bn - a credit gap - for SMMEs in SA. We are looking into tapping into the legal prescripts which will give effect to us accessing funds through the Enterprise Supplier Development Programme as a means to close the gap.

    "We also propose an alternative credit-rating system, which we believe we need for the continent, as we are busy amending our business-licensing policy to streamline processes and improve SMMEs' ease of doing business."

    Empowerment initiatives

    Ndabeni-Abrahams said the department is still trying to develop the localisation policy to address various markets to lead SMMes to supply-chain opportunities. She said Small Business Development of South Africa is currently developing a township economic policy to specifically support entrepreneurs in marginalised communities that were developed under Apartheid.

    "We also recognise that we need to do more for our tech startups, and we will soon commence a process of developing a start-up policy which
    could result in new legislation or amendment to the current legislation."

    Moreover, Ndabeni-Abrahams noted that Small Business Development of South Africa is also setting up a 'one-stop' shop centre for all small businesses - The Small Business Enterprise Development and Finance Agency.

    Ndabeni-Abrahams said, "this incorporates Seda and the co-operatives bank".

    She concluded that the Small Business Development of South Africa is in the process of developing its own digital platform with AI capabilities to underpin this new agency.

    Read more: SMMEs, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, tech startups, capital funding, Katja Hamilton
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.

      Related

      Source: Pexels.
      Unveiling the heroes: A look behind the scenes of integrating palliative care into SA's public health system
       10 hours
      Source: Twitter/@DlaminiZuma DWYPD's minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, attending the South Africa-Ghana Business Forum at Gallagher Convention Centre Midrand.
      Dlamini-Zuma sets stage for launch of new bank in South Africa
       1 day
      Source: Supplied. 123RF
      Two-pot retirement reform hits teething problems...again
       3 days
      Source: 123RF/svershinsky
      South Korea: Junior doctors strike amid concerns over low doctor-to-patient ratio
       4 Mar 2024
      Cape Town to host Global Entrepreneurship Congress, boosting African entrepreneurship
      Cape Town to host Global Entrepreneurship Congress, boosting African entrepreneurship
      4 Mar 2024
      Source: JSE. Leila Fourie, JSE chief executive officer.
      JSE Connect: JSE CEO highlights innovation and market resilience
       27 Feb 2024
      Source:
      NHI monthly cost: Are you prepared to foot the bill?
       20 Feb 2024
      Source: Reuters/2023. President Cyril Ramaphosa.
      #Sona2024: Ramaphosa's last address - Legacy, challenges, and climate action
       9 Feb 2024
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz