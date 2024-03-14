Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedRand ShowAWIEFOnPoint PRStyle IDSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Social Entrepreneurship News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Herman Mashaba gives us insights into the ground work Action SA has done so far.

Herman Mashaba gives us insights into the ground work Action SA has done so far.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Property Point seeks renewable energy SMEs for new entrepreneurship programme

    14 Mar 2024
    14 Mar 2024
    Property Point has launched the Greenpreneur Programme to help turbocharge the role of small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in the renewable energy sector. The programme will equip 80 businesses over 24 months with the tools and resources needed to combat climate change while fostering sustainable growth, says the business accelerator.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Clement Makotanyane, executive head of economic inclusion and sustainability at Property Point, says the Greenpreneur Programme is aimed to create space for Black SMMEs to thrive in the green building and renewable energy industries.

    The Property Point Greenpreneur Programme focuses on providing comprehensive support in business development, technical training, access to finance, and access to markets. Selected businesses will receive guidance in lighting, photovoltaic, solar heating systems, inverters, storage batteries, and heat pumps, enabling them to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a greener future.

    Makotanayane said: “This programme is designed to foster a sustainable and inclusive economy. By empowering SMMEs with the knowledge and resources to embrace renewable energy solutions, we are not only mitigating the impacts of climate change but also unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation within the green economy.”

    “In an era where climate change challenges our global community, the launch of the Greenpreneur Programme emerges as a beacon of hope and progress. The initiative not only addresses the urgent need for alternative sources of energy but also opens up a realm of opportunities for previously marginalised SMMEs.

    With small businesses facing both challenges and opportunities in sustainability and energy efficiency, the Greenpreneur Programme aims to bridge the gap by providing tailored support and fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs.

    By raising awareness about green opportunities, unlocking new revenue streams, and minimising risk perception, the programme seeks to create a thriving ecosystem of sustainable businesses.

    Applications for the Property Point Greenpreneur Programme will be open until 29 March 2024. Entrepreneurs interested in joining the programme must complete the application form or visit www.propertypoint.org.za to learn more.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied
    8 Waterfall City SMEs rack up R29m in revenue through development programme
    30 May 2023
    14 KZN SMEs generate over R163m in 2 years
    14 KZN SMEs generate over R163m in 2 years
    17 Apr 2023
    #BizTrends2023: Trends that will influence the SME sector in 2023
    #BizTrends2023: Trends that will influence the SME sector in 2023
     16 Jan 2023
    14 SMEs unlock more than R86m in Property Point, Pareto programme
    14 SMEs unlock more than R86m in Property Point, Pareto programme
    16 Nov 2022
    Local SMEs get sustainable business support
    Local SMEs get sustainable business support
    29 Mar 2022
    Source: Supplied. The Minister of The Department of Trade and Industry, Mr Ebrahim Patel, opens the 4th South Africa Investment Conference.
    "SA Investment Conference must prioritise local economic development"
    24 Mar 2022
    SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs
    SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs
    12 May 2021
    PSCC, Property Point partner on property sector transformation
    PSCC, Property Point partner on property sector transformation
    13 Nov 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz