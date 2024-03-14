Property Point seeks renewable energy SMEs for new entrepreneurship programme

Property Point has launched the Greenpreneur Programme to help turbocharge the role of small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in the renewable energy sector. The programme will equip 80 businesses over 24 months with the tools and resources needed to combat climate change while fostering sustainable growth, says the business accelerator.

Clement Makotanyane, executive head of economic inclusion and sustainability at Property Point, says the Greenpreneur Programme is aimed to create space for Black SMMEs to thrive in the green building and renewable energy industries.

The Property Point Greenpreneur Programme focuses on providing comprehensive support in business development, technical training, access to finance, and access to markets. Selected businesses will receive guidance in lighting, photovoltaic, solar heating systems, inverters, storage batteries, and heat pumps, enabling them to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a greener future.

Makotanayane said: “This programme is designed to foster a sustainable and inclusive economy. By empowering SMMEs with the knowledge and resources to embrace renewable energy solutions, we are not only mitigating the impacts of climate change but also unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation within the green economy.”

“In an era where climate change challenges our global community, the launch of the Greenpreneur Programme emerges as a beacon of hope and progress. The initiative not only addresses the urgent need for alternative sources of energy but also opens up a realm of opportunities for previously marginalised SMMEs.

With small businesses facing both challenges and opportunities in sustainability and energy efficiency, the Greenpreneur Programme aims to bridge the gap by providing tailored support and fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs.

By raising awareness about green opportunities, unlocking new revenue streams, and minimising risk perception, the programme seeks to create a thriving ecosystem of sustainable businesses.

Applications for the Property Point Greenpreneur Programme will be open until 29 March 2024. Entrepreneurs interested in joining the programme must complete the application form or visit www.propertypoint.org.za to learn more.