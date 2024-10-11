Retail Informal Retailing
    Over 100 informal traders receive equipment in Greater Tzaneen

    11 Oct 2024
    Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Thursday, 10 October 2024, handed over machinery and equipment to 104 business owners in Greater Tzaneen in the Limpopo province.
    Source: www.sanews.gov.za

    “This equipment comes from the various programmes offered by the Department of Small Business Development and its agencies. It is from the Asset Assist Programme (AAP), Cooperatives Development Support Programme (CDSP) and the Informal and Micro Enterprise Development (IMEDP),” the Department of Small Business Development said.

    Ndabeni-Abrahams was accompanied by her Deputy Minister, Jane Sithole, during the handover to the beneficiaries of the IMEDP, which is a 100% grant offered to informal traders.

    “Their mission is to handover machinery and equipment to business owners from the region. Informal and Micro enterprises have been promised these implements and this is a promise to be kept.

    “The AAP is designed to provide Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) with essential business assets, financial guidance, and expert advisory services. This initiative is vital for ensuring that small businesses have the tools they need to succeed and contribute to economic growth,” the department said.

    The CDSP offers blended financing to eligible cooperatives, combining grants and loans to support activities such as the purchase of machinery, equipment, and infrastructure.

    This programme is key to developing sustainable and competitive cooperative enterprises across South Africa.

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Let's do Biz