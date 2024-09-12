Entrepreneurship SMEs
    Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams to inspect spaza shops for compliance and safety

    9 Dec 2024
    9 Dec 2024
    The Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, on Friday, 6 December, conducted an onsite visit to the registration sites of spaza shops, inspected the compliance of some spaza shops, as well as inspected the health and safety standards at wholesalers.
    Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams to inspect spaza shops for compliance and safety

    This as the 21-day deadline for the registration of spaza shops that was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa looms.

    On 15 November 2024, President Ramaphosa called on all spaza shops and food-handling facilities to register with their respective municipalities as part of measures to address the recurring foodborne illnesses that have claimed the lives of children across the country.

    Nearly 200,000 spaza shops have been visited, while more than 1,000 spaza shops, supermarkets and warehouses have been closed down.

    The minister’s visit will take place in eThekwini, where she has been appointed as the District Development Model (DDM) champion by the President.

    The DDM is designed to address problems with service delivery by allowing all spheres of government, from local municipalities to national government, to work together in a more effective and coordinated way.

    DDM champions provide oversight and support to improve cooperation and collaboration across the three spheres of government to implement the DDM and provide strategic guidance for the development and implementation of the One Plans.

    “The visit aims to provide the necessary support to the ongoing work of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and to monitor the progress that has been made so far,” the Ministry of Small Business Development said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
