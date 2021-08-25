3 benefits of being an independent consultant - do you have what it takes?

Imagine waking up tomorrow with the freedom to choose the projects you’re passionate about, set your own schedule, and build a career on your terms. For an increasing number of professionals, this isn’t just a dream — it’s the reality of independent consulting.

As traditional employment structures evolve, talented individuals are embracing the flexibility of independent work, discovering it offers not only financial rewards but also unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth. This shift represents a new era in how we think about work, and it’s one that’s redefining the professional landscape in South Africa and beyond.

It also fits well with the entrepreneurial spirit and hard-working culture that we, as South Africans, are well known for. While business leaders are increasingly finding value in independent talent models, there are a multitude of benefits for independent professionals too.

Despite our uncertain economic climate, South Africa saw an 83% rise in independent talent registrations in 2023. This illustrates the need for agility, cost flexibility and access to critical skills. The demand for independent talent grew largely from the banking sector, followed by a surge in demand from technology and data businesses. In South Africa, this translates into an average day rate of $316 (approximately R5,700) for professional independent talent with 9.5 years experience.

Several trends emerged in 2024 and are expected to continue to play out in 2025. One is the growing focus on the implementation of technology, which streamlines operations and improves efficiency, creating a demand for specialised skills.

In this unpredictable global climate, flexible resourcing offers a natural advantage, and more companies will turn to skilled independent professionals for the value they bring. Now is the time for businesses to adapt internally as recruiting and retaining top talent becomes increasingly competitive.

Benefits of going independent

1. Freedom and flexibility

As an independent consultant, you’ll have more freedom to select projects that align with your expertise, passion, and goals. Unlike permanent employment, which often demands a rigid schedule and limited opportunities to diversify your portfolio, consulting often provides flexibility in terms of time management as well as the ability to expand your professional horizon. This supports a healthy work-life balance.

2. Fair, competitive rates

Independent consulting gives you the freedom to establish your own rates according to your client base, project and the value you deliver.

Unlike fixed traditional salaries, you can charge based on your expertise, and adjust your rates to match a project’s complexity or a client’s needs, especially if you have high-demand or niche skills. With multiple clients, you’re not tied to one employer, which provides income security as well as higher earning potential.

Consultants, particularly those with in-demand skills in technology, finance, data and business management, are well-positioned to command competitive rates, both locally and internationally, compared to salaried employees, whose earnings are often capped.

3. Access to global opportunities

With the rise of remote work and talent marketplaces designed for independent consultants, you can connect with global clients which provide opportunities to work on international projects without leaving home. South Africa’s relatively lower costs also enable local consultants to offer competitive rates while maintaining high-quality service, making them attractive to clients in more developed economies.

Building your business

Being a successful independent professional takes hard work and commitment. Let’s explore some practical and effective strategies to build your network and client base.

1. Building your personal brand

Clients review a large number of independent professionals during their selection process, and they’re looking for more than just the execution and delivery of a project to deadline. Reputation is key for independent consultants, and a well-established personal brand will help you secure high-quality projects and build trust with clients, which may lead to long-term relationships and repeat business

2. Upskilling and adapting

Working on a variety of projects will require an up-to-date knowledge of the latest industry trends and technologies. This requires continuous learning and skills development to ensure you remain competitive.

3. Storytelling in networking

The use of storytelling is a way to be distinctive and memorable as it effectively communicates who you are, what you do, and why you do it. Clients naturally gravitate towards stories that inspire them, so sharing why you chose to specialise in your field and the passion you bring to your work is important. As you’ll spend considerable time networking with clients, preparing a short signature story, or elevator pitch, is your secret weapon and a great way to create authentic connections.

4. The power of referrals

South Africa’s economic landscape spans diverse sectors, from mining, energy, finance to technology. Cross-sector experience provides you with opportunities to expand your skills and exposure. Cultivating a network of referrals will increase your opportunity to secure more work. As you complete projects, you’ll open doors to new clients, providing you with more referrals.

Independent consulting provides professionals the opportunity to take control of their careers, diversify their experience, and increase their income potential. By building a strong personal brand and staying adaptable, consultants can position themselves competitively, both locally and internationally, taking advantage of the growing demand for highly-skilled professionals.