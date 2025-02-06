Construction Construction
    CompCom and CIDB join forces to tackle construction corruption

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    3 Mar 2025
    The Competition Commission of South Africa and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) have signed an MoU aimed at strengthening oversight and promoting fair competition in the construction sector. The agreement seeks to tackle anti-competitive behaviour, particularly collusion and bid-rigging, which have plagued the industry and led to inflated project costs. By working together, the two organisations plan to enhance compliance, improve monitoring mechanisms, and ensure a level playing field for all construction firms.
    Central to the agreement is a commitment to regulatory collaboration, with both entities set to exchange data and insights to curb anti-competitive behaviour.

    By building a closer working relationship, they can better detect and prevent market abuses before they distort the industry.

    Equally important is the enforcement aspect of the MoU, which seeks to accelerate investigations into collusive practices.

    By streamlining processes, the authorities hope to respond more swiftly to infractions, ensuring that penalties are both timely and effective in deterring unlawful conduct.

    Beyond enforcement, the partnership will leverage compliance and education to provide construction firms with clearer guidelines on legal procurement and competition laws.

    It also aims to transform the sector by creating more opportunities for small and emerging contractors, ensuring equitable and accessible tender processes.

    Fighting the construction mafia

    The South African construction industry has been under scrutiny in recent years due to allegations of cartel-like behaviour, particularly in public infrastructure projects.

    This MoU signals a firm commitment to fostering a competitive environment that benefits the broader economy.

    "Fair competition is critical for economic growth and infrastructure development," said a Competition Commission spokesperson.

    “Through this MoU, we aim to root out anti-competitive behaviour and create an industry that rewards innovation and efficiency.”

    Corruption free construction industry

    The CIDB echoed these sentiments, highlighting that a corruption-free construction sector will attract more investment and ensure that projects are delivered on time and within budget.

    The partnership is expected to have long-term benefits for the construction industry, ensuring that tenders are awarded fairly and that resources are allocated efficiently to drive South Africa’s infrastructure agenda forward.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
