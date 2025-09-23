Over R1m won on Smile FM

Smile FM is proud to celebrate another winner of Cape Town’s benchmark breakfast radio contest – Ryan’s R50,000 Noise.

This time it was Jesse from Goodwood, who cracked it and correctly identified the latest Noise as cutting 3D glasses with a knife. Jesse is now R50,000 richer!

The mystery sound plays every weekday morning at 7.10am and 8.10am on the Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show, and is proudly sponsored by The Crazy Store since May 2023.

And the stakes? Huge. To date, more than R1.75m has been given away on this iconic radio feature!

Capetonians can’t get enough of it. Love it or find it frustrating, Ryan’s R50,000 Noise has the whole city hooked.

Have you taken your shot yet? Tune in daily at 7.10am and 8.10am or catch up on the latest guesses at smilefm.co.za.



