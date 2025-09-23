The power of diaspora: African-led innovation in PR

The African diaspora is one of the fastest-growing communities in the world, and its influence stretches far beyond national borders. These audiences are not only consumers but also cultural voices reshaping how brands are seen across continents.

Kirsten Roos, managing partner of Pulse Communications. (Image supplied)

More than 170 million people of African descent living outside the continent according to United Nations estimates.

Among them is me, a South African living in the Netherlands, whose personal journey reflects how diaspora identities continually reshape the way brands are perceived across continents.

The duality of diaspora

What makes us unique is that we occupy two roles simultaneously: We are consumers in our adopted countries, shaping local markets with our tastes and buying power (here’s looking at the boxed bobotie at my local supermarket – still, not the same as back home), but we are also cultural ambassadors, carrying Africa with us wherever we go.

This duality matters profoundly for global PR because it changes not just how brands speak to us, but how their messages evolve across borders.

For decades, brand narratives were rooted in Western reference points, as though culture flowed in only one direction.

From niche to mainstream

The global rise of Afrobeats, the spread of Amapiano from Johannesburg into London nightclubs, the explosion of Nigerian fashion on international runways or the creative energy spilling out of Nairobi’s digital art scene - these are not isolated events.

They are signals that African culture has moved from niche to mainstream and that diaspora voices have been central to this shift, weaving African roots into global spaces in a way that audiences everywhere are now demanding.

Cultural nuance matters

The hybrid identities we embody (African and European, African and American, African and Asian) resist neat categorisation. Campaigns that succeed are those that embrace this fluidity, rather than box us into tired clichés or lean on tokenistic gestures, and make no mistake: Diaspora audiences will call out the brands that get it wrong.

The safari-style portrayals or one-dimensional stereotypes (we don’t, in fact, ride elephants to school) that might once have passed unchallenged are no longer tolerated.

Representation, of course, looks different depending on the market. It is not enough to say ‘this is Africa’ and apply a single lens. South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria may be continental neighbours, but their cultural expectations differ dramatically.

A South African campaign for a retail bank might fail if it uses American English terms like ‘checking account’ instead of the locally used cheque account’.

Audiences would immediately recognise the foreign phrasing and perceive the campaign as disconnected from their reality.

By contrast, Nigerian audiences are often more accustomed to hybrid influences - a fintech ad blending British spelling, Nigerian pidgin phrases like no wahala, and global slang could feel fresh and relatable, rather than inauthentic.

I have seen global clients insist on templates designed elsewhere and watched them falter because they refused to trust the expertise of local agencies.

Something as simple as choosing American over British English in South Africa isn’t a cosmetic decision; it is a marker of respect and fluency. Brands that insist on treating African markets as interchangeable miss the nuance and with it, the opportunity to resonate deeply.

Diaspora consumers are values-driven: They want to support brands that understand equity, social justice and cultural respect and their influence extends far beyond the borders of their adopted homes.

According to the World Bank, remittances from the African diaspora exceeded R1.76 trillion in 2021 - a figure that highlights not only their economic impact but also the deep cultural ties that sustain these contributions.

What diaspora audiences choose to endorse or reject not only shapes trends in New York or Amsterdam, it ripples back into Lagos, Nairobi and Cape Town.

Reputation is no longer local, it is borderless: One insensitive ad in Johannesburg can be amplified in London or Amsterdam within hours, sparking outrage that forces global reassessment.

The diaspora acts as both amplifier and watchdog, holding brands accountable across continents; but this is also the great opportunity. Brands that collaborate with diaspora creatives, writers, strategists and agencies earn reputational capital that extends far beyond Africa.

They are seen as credible not just because they have placed African culture in their campaigns, but because they have engaged with it authentically and respectfully.

The power of collaboration

This is why I believe that the future of PR depends on trust in local expertise. Too often, agencies like ours are brought in after the fact to fix what could have been avoided if our voices had been listened to at the start.

Africa does not need to be explained from the outside and what drives success is genuine partnership. We are ready to cultivate collaboration with those willing to see the rich diversity that defines our continent.

Rewriting the rules of global PR

Diaspora professionals are ready - and already leading - in reframing how Africa is positioned on the global stage.

For brands willing to listen and to partner, this is not just about expanding into a new market. It is about building campaigns that are more authentic and globally resonant than ever before.

The diaspora is rewriting the rules of global PR, not by demanding a seat at the table but by designing a new one altogether. The real question for brands is whether they will choose to take their place at it.