Smile FM launches South Africa’s first search for The Best Song of All Time

Smile FM has announced an exciting new multi-platform campaign to crown The Best Song of All Time, inviting South Africans to nominate, debate, and celebrate the music that has defined their lives.

Running from October through to December 2025, the campaign will take listeners on a journey of nostalgia, storytelling, and community engagement – culminating in a live on-air and online countdown of the ultimate Top 100 songs.

“This is more than just a countdown,” says programming manager Naveen Singh, “Music is memory, story, and emotion. Every nomination comes with a personal journey, and we want to give our listeners the platform to share those moments and help decide which song deserves the crown.”

A community celebration

The campaign promises to be a landmark event in South African radio, blending nostalgia with innovation. By inviting the public to nominate and share the stories behind their favourite tracks, Smile FM creates a platform for music lovers across generations to come together in conversation.

“We all have that one song,” adds Lois O’Brien, Smile FM’s managing director “The one that takes us back to a moment in time. This campaign is about celebrating those songs collectively – and finding the one that stands above them all.”

How to get involved

Listeners can nominate their choice for The Best Song of All Time and follow the campaign journey via Smile FM on-air, online, and across social media platforms.

For more information, visit https://smilefm.co.za/the-best-song-of-all-time/



