    #BestofBiz 2024: Property

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Property & Real Estate site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2024: Property

    Most-read stories

    1Housing trap: South Africans can't afford to sell their homes as costs exceed R150k04 Apr 2024
    2Historic parcel of prime oceanfront land in Hermanus hits the market22 Oct 2024
    3Cape Town's Northern Suburbs faces rental-market squeeze10 Jul 2024
    4Iconic V&A Waterfront gears up for multibillion-rand redevelopment, with R1bn Table Bay Hotel transformation - Katja Hamilton12 Sep 2024
    5Princess Mkabayi Mall in KZN opens its doors to shoppers - Catchwords04 Nov 2024
    6Rhebokskloof Estate launches iconic wine farm living experience in Paarl08 Apr 2024
    7Navigating the buy-to-let boom: Property investment 10116 Jul 2024
    8Listing Cape Town Season 2 offers viewers a glimpse into the prestigious Millionaire’s Mile10 Apr 2024
    9Parkdene Boulevard redevelopment bolsters growth of Boksburg node - Catchwords12 Apr 2024
    10Firefighters battle blaze at Shelley Point Beach Hotel02 Jan 2024
    11Spike in holiday visitors boosts property interest on the KZN South Coast24 Jan 2024
    12George building collapse: 44 remain missing - Katja Hamilton10 May 2024
    13SA property market set for big rebound in 202417 Jan 2024
    14Budget Facility for Infrastructure issues call for proposals02 Apr 2024
    15Western Cape claims title of South Africa’s luxury retirement capital22 Apr 2024
    16Broll wins Robben Island management contract - Katja Hamilton16 Aug 2024
    17Cape Town's film industry lights up property market29 Oct 2024
    18The Hill Boutique Hotel, a 100% Black woman-owned enterprise, opens01 Oct 2024
    19Tax obligations: A warning for foreigners and expats purchasing property in South Africa26 Apr 2024
    205 residential property trends that no one saw coming06 Mar 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Bryce O’Donnell
    2Hayley Ivins-Downes
    3Andrew Golding
    4Yael Geffen
    5Grant Smee
    6John Jack
    7Rhys Dyer
    8Amelia Beattie
    9Paul Stevens
    10Stefan Botha
    11Samuel Seeff

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Trend Group


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

    Let's do Biz