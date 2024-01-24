Spike in holiday visitors boosts property interest on the KZN South Coast

The Blue Flag beaches and internationally renowned dive sites on the KZN South Coast attracted a high number of visitors over the festive season. Alongside enjoying the sites, many holidaymakers were attracted to the region’s incredible property developments, affordable yet quality investments, and infrastructure upgrades to local infrastructure.

Source: Supplied. Serenity Hills showhouse, KZN.

Sam Wenger, development director of Serenity Hills, a groundbreaking eco-estate being developed on the KZN South Coast, said they had noted a ‘huge spike’ in visitors this festive season.

“It appears that quite a few holidaymakers who would usually frequent Durban and KZN North Coast, enjoyed the beach life on the KZN South Coast,” noted Wenger, who added that the monthly Sweetdale Night Market at Serenity Hills – which had an additional night for the festive season – was packed with more than 600 visitors for each market.

"The Packshed restaurant was fully booked nearly every day, with over 100 guests for Christmas lunch alone. It has been a very good season for the entire KZN South Coast. We are back on the map!”

Wenger said this notable interest was being converted into investor confidence with a number of sales concluded at Serenity Hills the past three weeks: “Many visitors walked through the Serenity Hills showhouse over this time and we only have one 4-bedroom unit, three forest pods and a handful of 2- and 3-bedroom units left in Phase 1.”

This was echoed by local estate agents who noted a recent spike in interest from outside investors. Danie Barnard of Remax Coast and County said, in addition to the showhouse, they had a fantastic response to the exhibition which featured at the South Coast Mall over this time.

Factors driving investor interest

“Not only did several sales materialise from that, I am also currently busy with a few other interested parties who I have no doubt are going to go forward and purchase,” commented Barnard. “I believe the interest has risen since building at Serenity Hills started in late November 2023, as interested buyers often wait for developments to reach this important milestone before committing.”

Source: Supplied. Serenity Hills showhouse.

He cited the upgrade of Marine Drive as well as the work being done by Tidy Towns as important contributors to investor interest. This was reiterated by Barbara Jackson of Seeff who said Tidy Town’s achievements, supported by the municipality and law enforcement, ensured the beaches were clean, and crime kept under control.

“There has definitely been a spike in interest at Serenity Hills because it’s an eco-estate with state-of-the-art security and a newly erected and impressive gatehouse, alongside ongoing construction,” commented Jackson. “We have received such positive feedback from holidaymakers over the festive season regarding the huge improvements to the area.

“The KZN South Coast has fared well in the last couple of months and I feel it is the place to invest in as you get amazing value for your money. Sales have increased, construction is underway and there have been a lot more enquiries with buyers coming from KZN, Gauteng, and even the Western Cape.”