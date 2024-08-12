Fine & Country: Celebrating four inspiring women leading the way in real estate

Women are making remarkable strides in real estate, demonstrating resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to their craft. They bring unique qualities and perspectives that are reshaping the industry, creating more inclusive and nurturing environments.

Source: Supplied.

This Women's Month, we celebrate the achievements of women in property by spotlighting four extraordinary women from Fine & Country whose journeys and insights offer inspiration and guidance to aspiring professionals:

Kelly Reifarth - Sales Director, Fine & Country Helderberg: Reifarth’s passion for property was cultivated from a young age, thanks to her father, who served as her mentor. Growing up in a home that valued property and sales, she was imbued with invaluable knowledge that naturally led her to the real estate industry. She officially entered the property industry in 2007, focusing on residential sales and marketing in Somerset West. Her career journey included a stint in the auction industry, where she qualified as an auctioneer. Returning to her hometown, she managed rentals and sales in Schonenberg Estate before opening Fine & Country Helderberg. Over the past decade, under her leadership, Fine & Country Helderberg has garnered numerous awards, including Best African Operator for two consecutive years. Reifarth believes women bring a nurturing approach and an eye for detail, essential qualities in creating a ‘home'. “Women are increasingly becoming independent and successful in their own right, driving significant changes in the real estate landscape.” She emphasises the importance of balance, continuous learning, and self-care. She advises setting clear goals, maintaining integrity, and being prepared for the hard work and flexibility required in this competitive industry.

Alexandra Bentley - Fine & Country Fourways: Bentley’s passion for her estate, combined with her love for property and design, led her to a part-time real estate career while working for a global consulting firm. Her deep connection to country estate living in South Africa inspired her to promote this lifestyle and she transitioned her passion into a successful career, leveraging her experience and skills from her previous roles. “Women are empathetic, detail-oriented, and excellent listeners, which aids in relationship building and meeting clients' needs. Plus, taking on more leadership roles, we’re shattering the glass ceiling and making significant contributions to the industry.” Bentley stresses the importance of passion, commitment, and customer service. She advises leveraging skills from previous careers and practising gratitude and visualisation to achieve desired results.

Mesh Reddy - Agent, Fine & Country Fourways: Reddy’s love for interior decor and her experience in repurposing furniture across various homes ignited her interest in real estate. With a BComm degree and a background in corporate marketing, Reddy ventured into entrepreneurship before deciding to pursue real estate. Introduced to Fine & Country by a friend, she began her journey in this fulfilling industry. Fine & Country expands presence in South Africa's premium market 23 Jul 2024 She believes women's multitasking abilities, eye for detail, and empathetic nature are crucial in building relationships and managing the complexities of the real estate industry. “Women are demonstrating that it's possible to be strong business partners while maintaining a compassionate approach.” Reddy advises embracing the rewarding nature of the industry, being prepared to put in hard work, and presenting oneself confidently to the world.

Michonne Oelofse - Agent, Fine & Country Helderberg: Oelofse was drawn to real estate by the opportunity to create environments where people build their futures and make lasting memories. Starting with an entry-level position, her dedication and continuous education allowed her to advance within the industry. Her passion for architecture, design, and business has been a driving force in her career. She highlights women's empathy, intuition, and multitasking skills as key assets in the real estate sector. “As more women excel in real estate, they are breaking down barriers and fostering greater inclusivity and equal opportunities.” Oelofse encourages taking risks, seeking mentors, and building a strong network. She emphasises the importance of continuous learning and adaptability.

“The women of Fine & Country exemplify the power of passion, dedication, and resilience in the real estate industry. Their unique qualities and approaches are not only changing the landscape of real estate but also inspiring future generations of women to pursue their dreams.

"This Women's Month, we celebrate their achievements and the indomitable spirit they bring to Fine & Country and the broader property sector,” Fine & Country marketing lead, Bridget Meyer, concludes.