The growing demand for historic properties: what you need to know

The appreciation for heritage and historic properties is on the rise, particularly among discerning clients who value architectural history and character.

Source: Stellenbosch Heritage Foundation.

These homes offer a unique blend of old-world charm and modern comforts, making them highly sought after in the market.

“At Fine & Country we recognise the distinct allure of such properties and market them to clients who appreciate their timeless value,” explains Fine & Country sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) chief executive officer, John Herbst.

Noteworthy suburbs in South Africa for heritage properties:

Constantia, Cape Town Constantia is renowned for its historic wine estates and charming, older homes that date back to the Cape Dutch era. Many of these properties have been carefully restored to maintain their original features while incorporating modern amenities. Fine & Country showcases properties in this area as ideal for those who appreciate a blend of history, nature, and a tranquil lifestyle.

Parktown, Johannesburg Parktown is one of Johannesburg's oldest suburbs, featuring grand homes with significant historical value. The area is known for its Edwardian and Victorian architecture, with many properties being lovingly preserved. Fine & Country positions these homes as perfect for clients who value a connection to the city’s rich history yet desire the convenience of contemporary living.

Stellenbosch, Western Cape Stellenbosch, with its rich history and stunning examples of Cape Dutch architecture, is another prime location for heritage homes. The town’s historic properties often feature thatched roofs, gables, and large, sprawling gardens. Fine & Country markets Stellenbosch properties to clients who are drawn to the area's cultural heritage, academic prestige, and vibrant lifestyle.

Pretoria Old East, Pretoria Pretoria Old East is known for its classic homes, many of which date back to the early 20th Century. Areas like Brooklyn, Waterkloof, and Menlo Park feature beautifully preserved residences with timeless architectural details. Fine & Country highlights the Old East as a prime location for clients who appreciate the charm of Pretoria’s history combined with the conveniences of modern living.

Herbst explains that the company takes a tailored approach to marketing heritage properties, understanding that each home has its own story to tell. The marketing strategy often includes: