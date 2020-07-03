Subscribe & Follow
The growing demand for historic properties: what you need to know
These homes offer a unique blend of old-world charm and modern comforts, making them highly sought after in the market.
“At Fine & Country we recognise the distinct allure of such properties and market them to clients who appreciate their timeless value,” explains Fine & Country sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) chief executive officer, John Herbst.
Noteworthy suburbs in South Africa for heritage properties:
Herbst explains that the company takes a tailored approach to marketing heritage properties, understanding that each home has its own story to tell. The marketing strategy often includes:
- Storytelling and historical context Emphasising the history and architectural significance of the property, connecting potential buyers with the legacy of the home. This includes detailed descriptions of original features, restoration efforts, and the property’s place in the broader historical landscape.
- High-quality visuals Utilising professional photography to showcase the property’s unique features. This approach allows prospective buyers to get a feel for the home’s character.
- Niche targeting Reaching out to buyers who have a genuine interest in historic properties, such as collectors, historians, or those with a deep appreciation for architecture. Fine & Country’s global network ensures these properties are marketed to the right audience, both locally and internationally.
- Preservation and legal considerations Providing expert advice on the preservation of historical features and navigating the legalities associated with owning a heritage property. This includes understanding restrictions on modifications and the benefits of heritage protection, such as potential tax incentives.
Heritage and historic properties offer a unique investment opportunity, combining the charm of the past with the comforts of the present.
Fine & Country’s expertise in marketing these properties ensure they are presented in a way that honours their history while appealing to modern buyers. By focusing on the individual character of each home and the lifestyle it offers, Fine & Country successfully matches these special properties with clients who value their enduring appeal.