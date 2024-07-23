Fine & Country expands presence in South Africa's premium market

Global real estate brand Fine & Country is all set to majorly expand across South Africa in 2024.

Source: Supplied. John Herbst, chief executive officer of Fine & Country South Africa.

Over the past six months, the team in South Africa has successfully broadened its presence in key markets including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of Gauteng. This strategic growth sees the brand take advantage of projected market trends in these sought-after areas.

Fine & Country South Africa has been a significant player in the local real estate market since its establishment in 2006, building a reputation for excellence in that time, positioning the brand as a trusted name in the industry.

John Herbst, chief executive officer of Fine & Country South Africa, remarks, “Our substantial growth can be attributed to several positive factors, with talent transfer standing out as a primary driver.

"The allure of Fine & Country’s brand position, coupled with our world-class marketing and comprehensive tools and services, has attracted some of the most talented and successful individuals in the real estate industry.

"Our value proposition, which includes a global brand presence, cutting-edge technology solutions, sophisticated marketing tools, and technical competency, continues to draw industry leaders to our team.”

Testament to this fact, in May Fine & Country South Africa hosted its highly anticipated annual awards event at the Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch, celebrating the outstanding achievements of its network's top performers for the year 2023.

The sophisticated event brought together property professionals, strategic partners, and esteemed guests from across the country, and internationally, marking a significant occasion in the real-estate industry calendar.

Herbst continues, commenting that the unique story of the British-born company helps the the firm to distinguish Fine & Country from other brands in South Africa. He says, “The brand’s heritage, combined with our global reach and exceptional marketing prowess, resonates deeply with clients. Our presence in the UK and Europe enhances our appeal to international buyers who favour the South African property market.”

Strategic market expansion

The expansion across South Africa marks a significant milestone, with Herbst stating, “With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a strategic focus on key markets, we are poised to further solidify our position as one of the leading premium real-estate brands in the region.

"Our vision for Fine & Country in South Africa is to continue driving growth by focusing on top talent, providing unparalleled tools and services, and adhering to our key market strategy over the next three years. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and continuously enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Boasting almost 2,000 premium properties listed for sale, and with a head office located in Sandton, an area renowned for its luxury residential market, Fine & Country South Africa has proven to be a robust arm to the international network.