Property Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Propelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Property News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Fine & Country expands presence in South Africa's premium market

    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    Global real estate brand Fine & Country is all set to majorly expand across South Africa in 2024.
    Source: Supplied. John Herbst, chief executive officer of Fine & Country South Africa.
    Source: Supplied. John Herbst, chief executive officer of Fine & Country South Africa.

    Over the past six months, the team in South Africa has successfully broadened its presence in key markets including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of Gauteng. This strategic growth sees the brand take advantage of projected market trends in these sought-after areas.

    Fine & Country South Africa has been a significant player in the local real estate market since its establishment in 2006, building a reputation for excellence in that time, positioning the brand as a trusted name in the industry.

    John Herbst, chief executive officer of Fine & Country South Africa, remarks, “Our substantial growth can be attributed to several positive factors, with talent transfer standing out as a primary driver.

    "The allure of Fine & Country’s brand position, coupled with our world-class marketing and comprehensive tools and services, has attracted some of the most talented and successful individuals in the real estate industry.

    "Our value proposition, which includes a global brand presence, cutting-edge technology solutions, sophisticated marketing tools, and technical competency, continues to draw industry leaders to our team.”

    Testament to this fact, in May Fine & Country South Africa hosted its highly anticipated annual awards event at the Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch, celebrating the outstanding achievements of its network's top performers for the year 2023.

    The sophisticated event brought together property professionals, strategic partners, and esteemed guests from across the country, and internationally, marking a significant occasion in the real-estate industry calendar.

    Herbst continues, commenting that the unique story of the British-born company helps the the firm to distinguish Fine & Country from other brands in South Africa. He says, “The brand’s heritage, combined with our global reach and exceptional marketing prowess, resonates deeply with clients. Our presence in the UK and Europe enhances our appeal to international buyers who favour the South African property market.”

    Strategic market expansion

    The expansion across South Africa marks a significant milestone, with Herbst stating, “With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a strategic focus on key markets, we are poised to further solidify our position as one of the leading premium real-estate brands in the region.

    "Our vision for Fine & Country in South Africa is to continue driving growth by focusing on top talent, providing unparalleled tools and services, and adhering to our key market strategy over the next three years. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and continuously enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

    Boasting almost 2,000 premium properties listed for sale, and with a head office located in Sandton, an area renowned for its luxury residential market, Fine & Country South Africa has proven to be a robust arm to the international network.

    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    How solar PV systems can boost residential property value
    How solar PV systems can boost residential property value
    24 Mar 2023
    #OrchidsandOnions: Guess who's arrived...
    #OrchidsandOnions: Guess who's arrived...
     17 May 2022
    Simon Leadbetter appointed Fine & Country new global CEO
    Simon Leadbetter appointed Fine & Country new global CEO
    7 Sep 2021
    #BehindtheMask: Linda Erasmus, international brand ambassador, Fine & Country
    #BehindtheMask: Linda Erasmus, international brand ambassador, Fine & Country
     23 Apr 2021
    Why agents need to adapt to changing consumer behaviour
    Why agents need to adapt to changing consumer behaviour
     19 Sep 2018
    Image source:
    Consumers will drive change in property sector over next few decades
    31 Jul 2018
    Demand for agricultural land in Eastern Free State remains resilient
    Demand for agricultural land in Eastern Free State remains resilient
    17 May 2017
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz