NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise News South Africa

    Apply for funding for community heritage project

    By More Matshediso
    6 Aug 2024
    The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC) is inviting heritage practitioners, activists and enthusiasts to apply for Heritage Funding until 30 August 2024.
    Image source: Magda Ehlers from Pexels

    The NHC is an entity of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture that is responsible for the preservation, protection and promotion of the country’s heritage.

    According to the NHC acting chief executive officer, Dr Thabo Manetsi, the entity also has a responsibility to disburse funds to approved heritage projects that commit to work together with the NHC to achieve its overall mandate.

    “Preserving the tapestry of our diverse heritage is also key for nation building and social cohesion,” he said.

    To be considered for funding, you need to have a community project in the heritage sector that seeks to preserve and promote South Africa’s heritage through documentation, research and publication.

    This include educational institutions that participate in heritage projects, non-profit companies, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, associations, foundations (excluding family foundations), community trusts (excluding family trusts), and not for gain Section 21 companies.

    The NHC said interested individuals must be willing to partner with credible and qualifying institutions for implementation and financial reporting of their project.

    The entity said priority will be given to proposals or applications that focus in heritage research and publication or documenting of education and training in heritage, as well as indigenous knowledge systems.

    Unesco inscribes more World Heritage sites for South Africa

    29 Jul 2024

    The proposals or applications that focus on these projects would be categorised under these priority areas; women and heritage, youth and heritage, education and heritage, heritage research and publication or documenting, including indigenous groups' heritage initiatives.

    Additionally, the NHC funding also gives priority to proposals focusing on the following key heritage disciplines:

    • Living Heritage
    • Cultural History and Heritage
    • Education and Training

    The NHC said organisations or individuals with heritage projects that are still active under the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP) or NHC funding will not qualify for funding until closing reports or committed end products are submitted.

    “Don’t leave it for later, start working on your application process and gather the required compliance documents as soon as possible. Our teams are always available to provide the support required by applicants,” urged Manetsi.

    For more information visit www.nhc.org.za, email az.gro.chn@gnidnuf or call +27 (0)12 748 3949.

    *This article first appeared in Vuk’uzenzele

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
