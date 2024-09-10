SA's positive momentum bodes well for property on the KZN South Coast

The country’s peaceful transition to a Government of National Unity has sparked optimistic sentiment among investors, with interest in KZN South Coast properties one of the positive spinoffs of this economic upturn.

Source: Supplied.

Coupled with the unique natural beauty, affordable prices, and idyllic coastal location, interest in KZN South Coast properties is only set to grow.

Described as a ‘watershed shift’ by JSE chief executive officer, Leila Fourie, investor sentiment towards South Africa following the recent elections – alongside months without load shedding – is culminating in a more positive outlook across the country.

Local real estate agents on the KZN South Coast say they’ve noted a spike in interest in the past few months, no doubt associated with this positive outlook.

“Since the elections, there's been a noticeable shift in interest with more people now looking to buy on the KZN South Coast rather than the KZN North Coast of KZN, likely due to better value for money,” explained Tracey Cronje, property practitioner for Seeff on the Hibiscus Coast.

“We've also observed an uptick in leads and property views from potential buyers interested in investing in the KZN South Coast.”

Cronje said there was a culmination of factors contributing to this positive trajectory: “The area not only boasts a beautiful coastline but also benefits from Tidy Towns' efforts to keep it attractive for holidaymakers and investors alike.

"Serenity Hills, with its eco-friendly development, is expected to draw more investors - both foreign and from other provinces - seeking a relaxed lifestyle or retirement close to pristine beaches, golf courses, and secure amenities.”

Tidy Towns impact

Fellow Seeff property practitioner, Barbara Jackson, agreed saying the incredible work done by organisations like Tidy Towns is having a notable impact: “The good work being done by this community initiative from Shelly Beach to Ramsgate, as well as local government’s re-tarring of the Main Road, and the recent upgrade of Margate Airport is attracting more holidaymakers and buyers to the region.”

According to the latest statistics issued by Lightstone, the Margate region is attracting buyers in the 36 to 49-year age group as families no doubt see the value of this more affordable, outdoor lifestyle. Likewise, there is an increase in the 50 to 64-year group indicative of the unique benefits the region holds for retirees, including an active lifestyle; ocean views; better value for money; and secure estate living.

Reece Daniel, developer of the eco-focused estate, Serenity Hills, said he's seen a noted uptick in leads and that the estate has closed a couple of sales in the last week: “People are definitely attracted to the laidback coastal lifestyle while enjoying the many on-site facilities in the secure Serenity Hills estate.

"We are offering great value for money on the remaining vacant stands in Phase 1, with special pricing for a limited time and a limited number of stands available in this phase which we anticipate to go quickly.”

Serenity Hills supports community living with modern design and high-quality finishes. All units are fitted with gas installation, solar-ready electrical installation to support backup power systems, and gutters for rain-harvesting collection.

The estate also has on-site reservoirs to supplement the water supply. State-of-the-art security measures and the popular coastal location keep the development in demand, with residents enjoying all-inclusive facilities. This includes the clubhouse, extensive trails through 70ha private conservation, sports amenities, and the award-winning The Packshed restaurant.

Buyers keen to get significant value for their investment are encouraged to visit Serenity Hills to view the remaining plots available before the launch of Phase 2!