Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MedihelpAfriGISTishala CommunicationsSecuritas® Financial GroupOnPoint PREdge GrowthNext GenerationThe Publicity WorkshopSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Finance Markets & Investment

    Rand collapses to new depths against pound

    On 7 April 2025, the rand hit a historical low of R25 to the pound before slightly recovering. It remains weak, pressured by South Africa’s Budget fallout and new US tariffs.
    7 Apr 2025
    7 Apr 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    This has dealt a double blow to the rand, with persistent concerns over the potential collapse of the Government of National Unity (GNU), adding additional pressure on the currency.

    South African assets have experienced a sharp decline over the past week, with the JSE marking its biggest drop in a single day in five years on Thursday, 3 April 2025.

    On 2 April 2025, the National Assembly passed South Africa's contentious Budget, including Finance Minister Godongwana's VAT increase proposal, approved by 194 votes to 182. This move, alongside fears of the GNU's collapse, has unsettled investors, signalling potential instability in South Africa's investment climate.

    On this day, the rand weakened against emerging market currencies, driven by the Budget issues. Its decline intensified later as Trump imposed a 31% tariff on South African imports, straining relations with the US, South Africa's second-largest trading partner.

    As a result, the rand continued to weaken against the pound on the morning of 7 April, reaching R25.04 at 10:15 am, surpassing the previous peak of R24.94 observed last week.

    TreasuryONE’s Andre Botha explained that the rand's particular weakness against the pound was due to the combined impact of the Budget issues and Trump's tariffs.

    These events affected both the USD/ZAR and GBP/USD rates, with the US dollar weakening, boosting the pound and exaggerating the rand's decline against the pound, he said.

    Trump's tariff plan continues to fuel market volatility, with investors seeking stability in safe-haven currencies like the yen and franc.

    Read more: Sterling, trade tariffs, GNU, Budget2025
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz