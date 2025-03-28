Finance Taxation & Regulation
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Aluma CapitalSAICATax Debt ComplianceDNA Brand ArchitectsMedihelpPromiseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Finance Taxation & Regulation

    Godongwana defends VAT increase, saying ‘severe consequences’ await if hike is suspended

    Should the 0.5 percentage point value-added tax (VAT) increase, announced by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday, 12 March, be suspended, Godongwana says the consequences for the country would be “severe and far-reaching”.
    By Estelle Ellis, Suné Payne, Lerato Mutsila and Ethan van Diemen
    21 Apr 2025
    21 Apr 2025
    Source: GCIS. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
    Source: GCIS. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

    Responding to the DA and EFF’s applications to prevent the VAT increase from coming into effect on Thursday, 1 May 2025, Godongwana has defended his decision to increase the VAT rate in terms of section 7(4) of the VAT Act.

    He said that the 2025/26 Budget was based on the assumption that the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase would generate about R13.5bn additional revenue for this financial year.

    Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

    Read more: Enoch Godongwana, Estelle Ellis, Budget2025
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz