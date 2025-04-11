Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsTax Debt ComplianceMedihelpPromiseAfriGISTishala CommunicationsSecuritas® Financial GroupOnPoint PREdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Finance

    JPMorgan’s record trading profits outshine tariff concerns

    JPMorgan Chase surpassed first-quarter profit expectations on Friday, 11 April 2025, fuelled by record performance in equities trading and increased revenue from debt underwriting and merger advisory fees.
    11 Apr 2025
    11 Apr 2025
    Source: X/@jpmorgan.
    Source: X/@jpmorgan.

    However, chief executive officer Jamie Dimon struck a cautious tone regarding the broader economic outlook, as corporate America continues to grapple with the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which have heightened inflation concerns and raised the specter of a potential recession.

    The administration introduced steep reciprocal tariffs on numerous countries last week but reversed course on many of them by Wednesday, 9 April 2025.

    Since the initial announcement, JPMorgan’s shares have fallen by approximately 8%, reaching a seven-month low earlier this week.

    The bank raised its credit loss provisions to $3.3bn, up from $1.9bn a year earlier, anticipating potential strain on borrowers. Elevated import tariffs could reignite inflation and slow economic growth, making it harder for consumers and businesses to meet their debt obligations.

    JPMorgan reported first-quarter earnings of $14.6bn, or $5.07 per share, up from $13.4bn last year. Adjusted earnings of $4.91 per share beat estimates of $4.61.

    Market volatility boosted trading revenue by 21% to $9.7bn, with equities trading hitting a record $3.8bn. Investment banking fees rose 12% to $2.2bn, driven by stronger debt underwriting and advisory activity.

    US consumer confidence fell to a four-year low in March amid recession and inflation fears linked to tariffs.

    PMorgan’s Dimon warned trade tensions could cause lasting inflation and fiscal strain. Despite this, net interest income rose 1% to $23.4bn, with full-year guidance increased.

    Read more: JPMorgan Chase, trade tariffs
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz