    JPMorgan Chase strengthens EMEA M&A team with former HSBC leader

    In a strategic move to bolster its mergers and acquisitions capabilities across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), JPMorgan Chase has recently appointed Kamal Jabre as vice chair of its M&A division.
    2 Jun 2025
    Source: Source: twitter/@jpmorgan
    Source: Source: twitter/@jpmorgan

    The high-profile appointment signals JPMorgan’s intent to sharpen its competitive edge in cross-border dealmaking and deepen its leadership team with experienced, globally connected talent.

    Jabre joins the firm from HSBC, where he served as global head of M&A. During his tenure, he was instrumental in advising on several complex, high-value transactions, earning a reputation as a trusted dealmaker with a deep understanding of both corporate strategy and global capital flows.

    His departure marks another significant exit from HSBC amid a broader restructuring of its investment banking business, which has seen the institution shift its strategic focus more squarely towards Asia and the Middle East.

    At JPMorgan, Jabre will work closely with Marc Pandraud, vice chair of Emea Banking, to accelerate growth in the region. Their combined leadership is expected to strengthen JPMorgan’s relationships with key clients and enhance its execution capabilities across major M&A markets.

    With geopolitical shifts, evolving regulatory frameworks, and growing interest in consolidation across several sectors, the Emea region continues to offer fertile ground for transformative deals.

    Jabre’s arrival comes at a time when global M&A activity is showing signs of recovery following a subdued 2024. Analysts suggest that his network and insights will help JPMorgan seize opportunities in sectors such as energy, healthcare, financial services, and technology — industries that are actively reshaping through mergers and restructuring.

    As global dealmaking regains momentum, JPMorgan's decision to appoint a seasoned executive like Jabre reinforces its long-term strategic vision: to remain at the forefront of global advisory and capital markets, with a strong emphasis on client trust, execution excellence, and regional expertise.

