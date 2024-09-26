Macpherson calls for lifestyle audits into IDT bosses, gives update on delayed oxygen plants probe

The Independent Development Trust’s (IDT) senior management should be subjected to lifestyle audits, Public Works and Enterprises Minister Dean Macpherson said in a media briefing on Sunday, 6 April 2025.

Source: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

The IDT, which reports to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), has been in the glare of public scrutiny over alleged malfeasance in the awarding of contracts worth hundreds of millions of rands.

In October last year, alleged irregularities were first revealed in an R836m IDT project to procure and install oxygen plants at government hospitals across South Africa.

