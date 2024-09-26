Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
    Construction Infrastructure & Utilities

    Macpherson calls for lifestyle audits into IDT bosses, gives update on delayed oxygen plants probe

    The Independent Development Trust’s (IDT) senior management should be subjected to lifestyle audits, Public Works and Enterprises Minister Dean Macpherson said in a media briefing on Sunday, 6 April 2025.
    By Pieter-Louis Myburgh
    7 Apr 2025
    7 Apr 2025
    Source: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).
    Source: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

    The IDT, which reports to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), has been in the glare of public scrutiny over alleged malfeasance in the awarding of contracts worth hundreds of millions of rands.

    In October last year, alleged irregularities were first revealed in an R836m IDT project to procure and install oxygen plants at government hospitals across South Africa.

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
