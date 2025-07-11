Infrastructure Africa: Macpherson prepares to unpack key policy frameworks in 2026

Subscribe & Follow
As a leading voice in public infrastructure reform, Minister Macpherson will offer vital insights into government priorities, evolving policy frameworks, and the growing role of the private sector in accelerating infrastructure development across Africa. His address is expected to underscore the urgent need for collaborative, investment-driven solutions to unlock the continent’s vast industrial potential.
Now in its latest edition, Infrastructure Africa 2026 remains the continent’s premier platform for driving progress in the infrastructure space. The conference brings together high-level stakeholders from across transport, energy, water, logistics, and digital infrastructure, fostering dialogue and partnerships that go beyond borders.
Key themes for the 2026 event include:
- Investment-ready projects and regional collaboration
- Innovative approaches to closing Africa’s infrastructure financing gap
- Technology and services that can fast-track delivery and impact
The event will also serve as a marketplace for both public and private-sector players to explore concrete opportunities and mobilise capital toward sustainable, inclusive development.
Minister Macpherson’s participation reaffirms government’s commitment to enabling the conditions necessary for transformative infrastructure growth on the continent. Delegates can look forward to engaging with key decision-makers and shaping the future of Africa’s infrastructure ecosystem.
