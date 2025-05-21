Public Works buildings to be turned into GBV shelters

As the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) continues, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has handed over 10 properties that will be used as shelters for victims of the scourge.

“The handover of these properties is part of the work we are doing to ensure that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure plays a meaningful role in improving the lives of all South Africans. By working together, we are using public assets for the public good to build a better country. Let’s build South Africa,” the Minister said at a handover ceremony in Mpumalanga.

Five of the properties are located in Badplaas, four in Lothair, and one in Delmas.

They had previously stood vacant and unutilised by the department but will now be renovated by the Mpumalanga provincial department.

Macpherson said Monday’s handover to the Mpumalanga MEC for Social Development, Brenda Moeketsi, aligns with the department’s mission to ensure that public properties do not stand idle, but are instead used for the public good.

The Minister was joined by the Mpumalanga MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport, Thulasizwe Thomo.

The handover follows a similar transfer last month of five unutilised properties in Waterkloof, Pretoria, to the Gauteng Social Development MEC, Faith Mazibuko.

“When I was appointed Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, I promised that the days of public buildings standing empty and being underutilised were coming to an end. Instead, I want public buildings to be used for the public good—particularly to help us address the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa,” Macpherson said.

“As a department, we have an important role to play in helping to provide the facilities needed to safeguard the most vulnerable in our society,” he said adding that 15 properties have now been handed over.

“In the weeks and months ahead, we look forward to increasing this number as we work to bring an end to gender-based violence.”

Minister Macpherson emphasised that his department remains firm in its commitment to working with Social Development Minister Nokuzola Tolashe and other key stakeholders to ensure that every district in South Africa has access to a fully functional GBV shelter.

According to the department, of the 52 districts across the country, 47 already have such facilities, and work is being expedited to ensure the remaining five receive shelters as soon as possible.