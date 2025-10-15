R10m UK-SA deal: Upgrading infrastructure for public good

South Africa’s Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and UK Minister of State Chris Bryant have signed a Memorandum of Understanding valued at nearly R10m.

Source: Reuters.

The agreement, signed on Monday, 13 October 2025, strengthens UK support for South Africa’s infrastructure development.

This follows commitments made earlier this year in Durban to boost the DPWI’s capacity and public asset use.

Monday’s signing follows the announcement of collaboration by Macpherson and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves in Durban earlier this year to capacitate the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) as it works towards using public assets for the public good and turning South Africa into a construction site.

The partnership will see the United Kingdom provide expertise and capacity support worth nearly R10m across three focus areas:

Project Capstone , which will support the effective operationalisation of the DPWI’s Special and Strategic Delivery Unit (SSDU). This unit will accelerate infrastructure delivery by focusing on high-impact, high-priority projects and addressing systemic process inefficiencies that hinder effective implementation.

, which will support the effective operationalisation of the DPWI’s Special and Strategic Delivery Unit (SSDU). This unit will accelerate infrastructure delivery by focusing on high-impact, high-priority projects and addressing systemic process inefficiencies that hinder effective implementation. Project Speed , which will enhance the management of public assets through more effective and efficient public-sector asset management, including improved resource efficiency.

, which will enhance the management of public assets through more effective and efficient public-sector asset management, including improved resource efficiency. Infrastructure South Africa’s Adopt-a-Municipality Programme, which will strengthen infrastructure delivery at a municipal level in selected focus municipalities.

Minister Macpherson said the partnership demonstrates how international collaboration can help unlock South Africa’s infrastructure potential and improve the state’s capacity to deliver. He said this will help to realise his vision of using public assets for the public good and turning South Africa into a construction site.

“The MoU marks an important step forward in our efforts to turn South Africa into a construction site and ensure that public assets are used for the public good. By partnering with the United Kingdom, we are creating a foundation for stronger project preparation, improved delivery, and the upskilling of our public-sector teams.

“This MoU shows that we are delivering on reform within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, ensuring that every project we undertake contributes meaningfully to job creation, local economic development, and the building of modern, resilient public infrastructure.

“Our aim is to turn previously derelict buildings into assets for communities and ensure that construction projects are delivered on time and within budget. By working with all partners, we are well on our way to building a better South Africa,” said the Minister.