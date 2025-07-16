Public Works triumphs in R67m fraud case against rogue contractor

Contractors who defraud the state ‘must think again’, warns Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson, following a R67m recovery order secured against Kroucamp Plumbers – a company accused of irregular dealings with his department.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has successfully set aside questionable contracts and dismissed a R33m counterclaim by the contractor, marking a key victory in the state’s intensified anti-corruption drive.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure has welcomed the outcome, calling it a significant step towards restoring integrity in the department’s procurement processes. Last week, the corruption-busting unit confirmed it had obtained an order from the Special Tribunal that set aside contracts awarded to Kroucamp Plumbers by the department for vacuum pumping of septic tanks and emergency sewage blockage interventions.

“This recovery order is another important step in our efforts to root out corruption and recover stolen public funds, as we work to build an efficient department capable of delivering construction projects on time and within budget,” said Macpherson. “Those who defraud the state and think they can get away with it must think again. We will leave no stone unturned in holding contractors and officials accountable for wrongdoing, no matter how long ago it occurred.”

Fighting funds abuse

He noted that the department has worked closely with the SIU to support and expedite investigations into corruption, mismanagement, and fraud within the department. In addition, the SIU is assisting the department to finalise lifestyle audits for at least 400 high-risk officials.

“The case against Kroucamp Plumbers is a prime example of the importance of our collaboration, as we seek to ensure that public funds are no longer abused,” Macpherson said. “Together with law-enforcement agencies, we will continue to send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated.”

Macpherson added that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to transform the department into a more accountable and efficient structure.

“We are working hard to turn the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure into the economic delivery unit of South Africa, ensuring that infrastructure projects are completed on time and within budget, and that not a cent of public funds is wasted. We are building a better department in order to build a better South Africa.”