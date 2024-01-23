Sustainability thrives: Steyn City's new alliance

The expansive 2,000-acre residential estate in Midrand, Johannesburg: Steyn City, has fortified its commitment to sustainability by forming a partnership with the renowned recycling company, Mpact Recycling.

This will see the roll out of an innovative sustainability initiative through Mpact Recycling’s Residential Estates Recycling Programme. The project aims to make a measurable contribution to reducing waste and helping lower the carbon footprint of residents.

“An estate of this size needs to be sustainable and the developers have been keen to create an environmentally friendly location,” said Richard Mitchell, head of the Steyn City Management Association. “Through our involvement in Mpact Recycling’s Residential Estates Recycling Programme, we are raising community awareness and making a meaningful impact on environmental conservation."

The Mpact Recycling’s programme allows residents to recycle easily and conveniently, keeping their environment clean and green, with the collection and recycling process diverting waste from South Africa’s landfills.

“Our community stands to gain from the recycling initiative as a conscious collective, aligning with our commitment to a verdant ecosystem boasting more than 2,000 acres of indigenous parkland with abundant bird and wildlife,” continues Mitchell. “Hence, it is crucial for us to extend this mindful approach to environmental preservation beyond the confines of our immediate surroundings.”

Pioneering a green paradigm

The initiative aims to serve as a model for modern, environmentally sound residential estate recycling solutions.

“You only have to walk around Steyn City, look at the Nicklaus Design Golf Course, the amenities, and the beautiful design of living spaces to know that the Steyn City Management Association reflects people with vision,” says Gugu Kofa, Mpact Recycling’s residential estates procurement representative.

“This vision not only extends to protecting the environment in the estate, but also to benefiting South Africa’s environment as a whole.

“Our experience and dedicated Residential Estates Recycling Programme has enabled us to partner with them and make sustainable solutions a reality.”