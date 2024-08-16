Broll wins Robben Island management contract

Broll, with a legacy of excellence since 1975, has secured the contract to manage Robben Island, balancing heritage preservation with modern efficiency and sustainability, as it embarks on restoring its facilities.

"This contract is more than a business opportunity; it's a responsibility to preserve and protect a vital part of South Africa's heritage; commented Mantsi Moiloa, Group Head: Public Sector of Broll Property Group.

Commited to excellence in the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry, Broll's prestigious tender is testament to its dedication to preserving South Africa's rich cultural heritage.

"As we step onto Robben Island, we carry forward this legacy, committed to preserving not only the island’s physical heritage but also its profound impact on South Africa’s history," said Malcolm Horne, group chief executive officer.

"Our primary goal is to preserve its historical integrity while incorporating modern efficiencies to ensure its sustainability for future generations. As guardians of heritage, we ensure that Robben Island will remain a beacon of history and culture for future generations."

Symbol of triumph

Robben Island is recognised for its historical significance as a site of imprisonment and exile, most notably for housing political prisoners during the apartheid era in South Africa. The most famous of these prisoners was Nelson Mandela, who was incarcerated there for 18 of his 27 years in prison.

The island is now a symbol of the triumph of the human spirit over oppression and is a Unesco World Heritage Site, drawing visitors from around the world to learn about its role in the struggle against apartheid.

The island, measuring approximately 3.3km in length and 1.9km in width, is accessible only by sea, presenting unique challenges for management and logistics.

"Maintaining heritage properties like Robben Island requires a comprehensive approach. Our IFM professionals bring expertise in conservation techniques, ensuring that any restoration work is in harmony with the original architecture. Regular inspections and maintenance routines help identify issues before they become significant, prolonging the life of the building," said Home.

"In our commitment to modern efficiency, we are excited to incorporate IoT tools to enhance the preservation efforts on Robben Island. These smart technologies will enable us to monitor and manage the property’s systems more effectively, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency.

"Water conservation is a significant concern, and we will be implementing innovative water-saving methods to reduce usage and promote sustainability.

"By integrating modern systems such as efficient HVAC, LED lighting, and advanced insulation techniques, we aim to lower the operational costs and carbon footprint of Robben Island, creating a sustainable and financially viable future for this landmark."

Revitalising heritage excellence

Having Broll secure the contract to manage Robben Island has been a much-anticipated and welcome development, especially since the island's current state of disrepair had put its World Heritage status at risk.

"Our teams are eager to restore and preserve this iconic location for future generations. While maintenance is our mandate, we are also nurturing a living heritage that resonates with people today," Home said.

"Our IFM team is dedicated to fostering community connectedness through educational programms and public events, making these sites vibrant centres for cultural activities."

"We are honoured to contribute our expertise in managing such a significant site, showcasing our legacy of leadership since 1975," Moiloa said. “Key to Broll's approach is collaboration and forward-thinking growth, emphasising sustainable practices and innovation in facility management. The project at Robben Island exemplifies Broll's commitment to excellence and its role as public-sector leaders in heritage preservation.

"Broll's latest achievement with Robben Island underscores our commitment to resilience and innovation. By balancing heritage preservation with modern efficiency, we demonstrate how integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices can protect cultural landmarks for future generations.

"Our approach not only maintains the historical integrity of such sites but also ensures they remain functional and sustainable, reflecting our forward-looking growth strategy and dedication to excellence in the IFM industry. Congratulations to everyone involved in securing this prestigious contract and embarking on this endeavour."

The official handover took place on Friday, 24 May, 2024, which marked the commencement of Broll's services on-site.